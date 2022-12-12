...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at
ridge tops.
* WHERE...The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 pm MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
William D. Wright 4/30/1928 - 12/8/2022 William D. Wright, 94 of Franklin, Idaho passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at his home. He was born April 30, 1948 to Douglas Wright and Cythna Comish Wright. He married Barbara Jean Smith on March 9, 1952. They were blessed with four boys; Douglas, Daniel, David and Darin Wright.
William spent the majority of his life as a dairyman. He was featured in a National Publication for dairymen due to his high volume of milk production. The farm has been in his family since about 1900. In his later years he worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed those years and gained many friends. He enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful items for his family.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Franklin Stake Center, 106 East Main Street, Franklin, Idaho 83237. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the Franklin Stake Center and then again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.