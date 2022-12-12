William D. Wright

William D. Wright 4/30/1928 - 12/8/2022 William D. Wright, 94 of Franklin, Idaho passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at his home. He was born April 30, 1948 to Douglas Wright and Cythna Comish Wright. He married Barbara Jean Smith on March 9, 1952. They were blessed with four boys; Douglas, Daniel, David and Darin Wright.

William spent the majority of his life as a dairyman. He was featured in a National Publication for dairymen due to his high volume of milk production. The farm has been in his family since about 1900. In his later years he worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed those years and gained many friends. He enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful items for his family.


