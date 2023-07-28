Zelma (Kunz) Woodward

Zelma (Kunz) Woodward February 20, 1926 - July 25, 2023 Zelma Kunz Woodward, 97, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023, in Farmington, Utah. Her legacy of genuine love, selfless service and devotion to her family and to the gospel of Jesus Christ will forever bless and influence the lives of those who have known and loved her.

Zelma was born on February 20, 1926, to Julia Vilate Tueller Kunz and John Henry Kunz in the family home in Alton, Idaho. Born 2 months prematurely, Zelma and her twin sister, Thelma, each weighed less than 3 pounds. Miraculously, both lived and enjoyed a wonderful childhood growing up on the family farm, along with sisters Iola and Ruby. When Zelma was 13 years old, the family moved to Logan, Utah. She graduated from Logan High and USU. It was there Zelma met and fell in love with a handsome young man, Paul Woodward, who had returned from a mission and service in World War II. They were married in the Logan Temple on August 12, 1948, and moved to the family farm in Franklin, Idaho, in June 1949.


