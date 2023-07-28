Zelma (Kunz) Woodward February 20, 1926 - July 25, 2023 Zelma Kunz Woodward, 97, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023, in Farmington, Utah. Her legacy of genuine love, selfless service and devotion to her family and to the gospel of Jesus Christ will forever bless and influence the lives of those who have known and loved her.
Zelma was born on February 20, 1926, to Julia Vilate Tueller Kunz and John Henry Kunz in the family home in Alton, Idaho. Born 2 months prematurely, Zelma and her twin sister, Thelma, each weighed less than 3 pounds. Miraculously, both lived and enjoyed a wonderful childhood growing up on the family farm, along with sisters Iola and Ruby. When Zelma was 13 years old, the family moved to Logan, Utah. She graduated from Logan High and USU. It was there Zelma met and fell in love with a handsome young man, Paul Woodward, who had returned from a mission and service in World War II. They were married in the Logan Temple on August 12, 1948, and moved to the family farm in Franklin, Idaho, in June 1949.
Over the next 20 years, 3 daughters and 8 sons were born to Zelma and Paul. Her life revolved around family, church and community service, work on the farm and supporting her husband in his weighty church and community responsibilities. Zelma became the ultimate multi-tasker. She could balance a baby on her hip while stirring dinner together, composing a poem for the upcoming church or community activity, and directing her children in their tasks. She was a full partner in building the farm from a few hundred chickens to what has become Ritewood and Oakdell Egg Farms.
Zelma was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many ward and stake callings and as a Temple ordinance worker. She served on the Franklin County Library Board for 27 years and was instrumental in the building of the Larsen-Sant Library. She became the unofficial historian and poet laureate for Franklin and taught DUP lessons for 30+ years. She was the Franklin Citizen of the Year in 1998 and also had the fun of serving as Grand Marshall for the Preston Rodeo in 2018.
Zelma is survived by her children: LuAnn (James) Bellessa; Kent (Krista); David (Pauline); Scott (Jill); Gary (Kristy); Dixie (James) Archibald; Lila (Cliff) Lillywhite; Mark (Kate); Bruce (Diane); Gene (Dorcas); Todd (Cindy); and foster son, Arnold Trujillo; 62 grandchildren and 106 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 1991, her parents, sisters, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her many years as a widow were softened by the kindness of the dear people of Franklin, her home for more than 70 years. We also thank Covington Senior Living for their tender care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 E. Main Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Friday, August 4th from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and again prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment will take place in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
