Zina Marie (Jensen) Davis 7/28/1938 - 10/8/2022 Zina Marie (Jensen) Davis
1938 - 2022
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, Zina Davis passed away peacefully and reunited with her sweetheart Clark in Lehi, Utah, October 8, 2022 with her three sons by her side.
Zina was born in Mink Creek, Idaho, July 28, 1938 to Nels Christian Jensen and Wanda Christina McKenzie of Glencoe, Mink Creek, Franklin County, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm in Mink Creek, the eldest of five children with siblings Mark, Joyce, Clifford, and Craig.
Zina moved to Salt Lake and worked as a secretary for Exxon and the Atomic Energy Commission both in Salt Lake and Las Vegas. She later met her sweetheart and eternal companion Lester Clark "Clark" Davis of Springville, UT. They were married July 21, 1961 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Holladay, UT where they reared their family and resided more than 30 years.
Zina made a career for herself as legal secretary and divided her time running her own secretarial service and volunteering her time with various community organizations including the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Active in the LDS Church, she had many church callings over the years including a general call helping to create church outreach programs to members who were unable to attend regular church services.
After retirement Clark and Zina moved to St. George, UT where they lived until his death in 2003, at which time she moved to Springville, UT and eventually to Lehi, UT, and with each move making new friends and remaining active in the community. Her last few years were spent at the Covington retirement home, where once again, she made new friends and was considered a joy and pleasure by the staff and nurses there. We are so grateful for their loving care in her final years.
She is survived by her three sons, Kerry, Madison, WI, Lance, Lehi, UT, Brian, Lake Forest, CA, and grandson Samson Landon; as well as her brothers Clifford Jensen (LaDawn) Mink Creek, ID; Craig Jensen (Laura), Presto, ID; loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Services were held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville, Utah. Interment was in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.