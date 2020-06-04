Support Local Journalism

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that their October general conference will be a virtual event like its last one in April.

"While some areas of the world continue to experience the effects of a serious pandemic, other areas do not. As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe," states a letter released June 4.

Additional details about general conference, scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4, 2020, will be shared as they are finalized.

