The great humorist Will Rogers said, “I never met a man I didn’t like.”
I am going to alter that a bit by saying, “I never heard a Steely Dan song I did not love!” So imagine my delightful surprise when over the Muzak system at Stokes Marketplace I heard an early SD hit called “Pretzel Logic.” A funky, bluesy strain that fully displays their vocal and instrumental genius. Horns, drums, guitar riffs with a back beat shuffle from one of their early albums of 1974. The same vinyl disc has the more famous “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” as well as another favorite of mine, “Any Major Dude Will Tell You.”
As I listen to their sometimes cryptic lyrics, I wonder, who is Rikki? What number are we talking about here? Should I write it down for her or can I just save it on my phone and then share the contact information with her? Better yet, I’ll just send it off in a letter to myself!
Then there is the matter of Josie. Who on earth is this Josie they sing about? Where has she been all this time that when she comes home, we are going to lay down the law and break it? She must be the pride of the neighborhood with those high-heeled sneakers she wears.
I have now reeled in 61 years of everlasting summers. I have tried my best to stow away the time and not shed too many tears. I am still trying to figure out why those weekend plans at college with my older brother Scott, didn’t turn out like I planned.
I have close to 3,000 songs saved on my Spotify and barely 1% are Steely Dan tunes. However, when I get the annual promotional email from Spotify detailing my listening history for the past year, guess who is in the top five, every year?
Maybe one day, I will get the opportunity to join a traveling minstrel show and tour the southland. Josie, Rikki, Peg, the Babylon Sisters and Napoleon can join us. We might swing by my old school, but not go anywhere near the 14th floor, in case it is black Friday.
Two guys, Walter Becker (RIP) and Donald Fagen, in the company of a mile long list of the top studio musicians have given me some of my highest music highs possible. Ironic humor and enigmatic lyrics that make me think of every style from tight jazz riffs, blues, rock and even R&B. I am pushed to label them as god-like, possessing one of the most eclectic bodies of work ever created. They were one of many groups that inspired me to want to be a professional musician, a dream I let go of long ago. Regardless, I am grateful for the feeling and memories listening to their music brings to me.
I realize that not all who read this may be familiar with Steely Dan’s music catalog. If you are, I hope you smile at my attempt at punning some of their lyrics and songs. If you are confused by this column and think I have lost my mind, I won’t disagree with you! I am just so sanely enthusiastic about music that I appear insane!
Next time you see me singing or grooving along to the Muzak, tap me on the shoulder, let’s talk music and Steely Dan. Pretzel logic may have been a subliminal attempt to remind me to go down aisle five to satisfy my salt craving. Thanks Stokes Market … thanks Steely Dan … JOB WELL DONE!!
