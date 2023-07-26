Todd Thomas NEW

TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The great humorist Will Rogers said, “I never met a man I didn’t like.”

I am going to alter that a bit by saying, “I never heard a Steely Dan song I did not love!” So imagine my delightful surprise when over the Muzak system at Stokes Marketplace I heard an early SD hit called “Pretzel Logic.” A funky, bluesy strain that fully displays their vocal and instrumental genius. Horns, drums, guitar riffs with a back beat shuffle from one of their early albums of 1974. The same vinyl disc has the more famous “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” as well as another favorite of mine, “Any Major Dude Will Tell You.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.