BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died.

Wildfire officials said last Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the town of Salmon that started in mid-July is only about half contained.

