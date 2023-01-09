...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
below 6000 feet with 5 to 9 inches possible above 6000 feet.
* WHERE...Southern and eastern mountains from Malta east to
Montpelier and north through Island Park and Spencer.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
None of the three Thomas boys were known for their mechanic skills. I probably had the most experience making minor repairs like replacing a battery and changing the oil and filters. I brag about the time the fan belt snapped on the grain truck during harvest. The engine compartment in that 1968 Ford grain truck was so roomy, plenty of space for my hands and a wrench. You could literally crawl inside and take a nap, there was that much room! I replaced it all by myself and returned to the field for the next load, eagerly telling Dad of my accomplishment.Filling grease guns and hitting all the zerks on the combine or plow was easy but made me feel like a full grown man. As years rolled by, my oldest brother Craig was gradually taking over farm operations. Scott had his law career up and running, and Dad was slowing down. I was on my own career path far away from those dry farm hills out by the Winder reservoir.On one of my Sunday evening phone calls with Dad, he related an event on the farm that although I laugh about it now, it was not humorous then. Maintenance was vital to my Dad’s farming philosophy. I still have the owner’s manual for one of the John Deere combines with the details of each and every repair, filter or belt change recorded in his handwriting inside the front cover. What a treasure! He seldom called a mechanic to the field; waste of money he would say.
Craig was attempting to change the oil on one of our D4 Caterpillar tractors. All went smoothly including putting on a new oil filter. Now, if you didn’t know, this oil filter was up near the front and left side of the engine, out of sight from the seat on the cab. Job done, the tractor was started and out on the field he motored. After a short time, the engine suddenly let out a shudder and seized up tighter than bark on a tree.Evidently the filter was not quite tight. The vibrations of the powerful diesel engine slowly wiggled it loose, and it fell off landing somewhere in the dirt. This allowed all the oil to also slowly drain out onto the ground. No way Craig could have seen this happening due to its placement on the engine as I mentioned earlier.I don’t remember the exact cost to replace the engine, but it was probably the costliest repair ever made on that farm. This is great ammunition for the brotherly teasing between us now. Some who read this may know my brother Craig; some may know me. If any of you are in need of an oil change…don’t call Craig!
