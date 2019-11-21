Oliver John Earley, 88, passed away November 21, 2019, in Providence, Utah. He was born August 23, 1931, in Laketown, Utah to William Henry and Edna Wahlstrom Earley.
He enjoyed farming, working with tools and farm equipment. He enjoyed his great grandchildren. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He collected old tractors and cars. Oliver retired from the Franklin County Grain Growers.
He is survived by his children; Pam (Tom) McDaniel, Hyrum, UT; Perry (Stacy) Earley, Lewiston, UT; David (Charlotte) Earley, Smithfield, UT; SueAnn Earley, North Logan, UT; Brian (Christine) Earley, Nibley, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Glen and Billy, his son Kent and a grandson Jeremy Hillyard.
Graveside services will be Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Laketown, Idaho cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.
The family would like to thank Cache Valley Assisted Living and Sunshine Hospice for loving and caring for our father. Memories and condolences may be shared at webbmortuary.com