Preston’s Loenza Oliverson will be at the American West Heritage Center on Aug. 10. Her granddaughter, Aubree Oliverson will be featured in the Utah Symphony’s “Forever Mighty Tour” concert that night.
“I think it is great! Of course, I think she’s wonderful. But then I’m her grandmother,” said Loenza, whose praises are shared with more analytical critics.
“...endearing and powerful...brimming with confidence and joy” is how a Miami New Times article described her performances, and “masterful ... (with a) rich and warm sonority,” reported the San Diego Story.
Aubree, 22, is the daughter of Loenza’s son, Stephen, who graduated from Preston High in 1981. He recently retired as a principal in Utah Valley where he raised his family. She was tiny when he brought home a violin, but she took to it, preferring practice to hanging out with friends, said her grandmother.
“It’s just a part of her. She loves her music. She’s done well with it. She loves to perform because she loves to share her music,” said Loenza, who has several CDs recorded with her granddaughter’s music.
Some of it, Aubree has written with her dad, who accompanies her on the piano, as well as her siblings, Lily and Andrew, who also play stringed instruments.
By the time Aubree was 11, she was playing with the Utah Symphony. The next year she was performing in Carnegie Hall Weill Hall after having won the American Protege International Strings Competition. She has been featured on NPR’s hit radio show From the Top, and among other honors, was the winner of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, the highest honor the U.S. government bestows on high school students.
Coming home to Utah to perform is a break in an otherwise very busy summer performing and studying around the world. She enjoys motivating and inspiring children through visits to schools in the Western United States. She has performed at the Dahle Fine Arts Center in Dayton, as well.
Aubree plays a 1743 Sanctus Seraphin violin loaned to her by Dr. James Stewart. When she’s not making music, she enjoys time with family and friends, reading, traveling, studying languages, swimming and dark chocolate states her bio.
Tickets to the free concert are available at utahsymphony.org. This open-air concert has been planned as part of the state of Utah’s 125th birthday. In it, Aubree will perform music by Tchaikovsky, John Williams, and Vivaldi. Other stops on the Forever Mighty tour are Abravenel Hall in Salt Lake City, Helper, Bryce Canyon, Kanab and Springdale, Utah.