Oliverson ready for state DYW

Katelyn Oliverson, Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County, is preparing to participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program in Idaho Falls, Sept. 29 — Oct. 5.
She will participate with 38 other young women from all over Idaho in activities to prepare them with important life skills including finance, healthy living, service, communication skills, and career preparation. They will then compete in five areas inclusive of scholastics, interview, self expression, fitness and talent.
Oliverson will perform a solo Viennese waltz for her talent. The program can be followed on Facebook by searching Distinguished Young Women of Idaho State.