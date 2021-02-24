Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
Olsen wedding announcement.jpg

The Family of Max LaMont and Carole Virginia Hawkes Olsen are announcing their marriage. We are sorry to say that if you were planning to attend, you are 70 years too late. We are however, happy to announce that they have been 70 extraordinary years of example to us all. We all look up to this beautiful couple as the model for a successful married life together. We love these two with all our hearts! Congratulations to this beyond amazing couple!

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.