Jacob Moffat of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Evansville for the Fall 2020 semester. Moffat is majoring in exercise science.
Olivia Cannon of Preston has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah for the Fall 2020 semester. Cannon is majoring in health and kinesiology.
The following have been named to the Dean’s List at Utah State University: Dalton Wood, Carson Christensen, Lawrence Fox, Kye Christensen, SheRee Jacklin, Sydney Hull, Kenley Roberts, Noah Jensen, Abigail Griffeth, Hayden Egley, Gavin Robey, Elizabeth Lindhardt, Wesley Royer, Jacalyn Dallin, Jonny Rhees, Emily Wilde, John Griffeth, Rebecca Zitting, Osvaldo Gonzalez, Kelli Harris, Karlee Kirkbride, Alyssa Dyer, Olivia Priestley, Sarah Cox, Connor Jensen, Taya Nash.