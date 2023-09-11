Support Local Journalism

Preston Golf and Country Club concluded their Tuesday men’s League this week. The finals were match play and in the Semi-Finals, the team of Bill Nash and Joe Greene were defeated by Kent Larsen and Bob Wright. In the other Semi-Final, Glade Schvaneveldt and Jerren Cundick were defeated by the team of Darin Hess and Dave Seamons. In the Consolation Finals, Bill Nash and Joe Greene defeated Glade Schvaneveldt and Jerren Cundick to finish third. In the finals, it took two extra holes to determine the winners and the team of Darin Hess and Dave Seamons defeated Kent Larsen and Bob Wright to become the Men’s League Champions for the 2023 season.

Preston Golf and Country Club will be hosting the Crumbl 1-Person Scramble on Saturday, September 23rd. Players will get 80% of their handicap index. The field is limited to the first 100 players so register before it fills up and you miss out. The cost for the event is $77 per player including cart, green fee, and entry fee.


