Preston Golf and Country Club concluded their Tuesday men’s League this week. The finals were match play and in the Semi-Finals, the team of Bill Nash and Joe Greene were defeated by Kent Larsen and Bob Wright. In the other Semi-Final, Glade Schvaneveldt and Jerren Cundick were defeated by the team of Darin Hess and Dave Seamons. In the Consolation Finals, Bill Nash and Joe Greene defeated Glade Schvaneveldt and Jerren Cundick to finish third. In the finals, it took two extra holes to determine the winners and the team of Darin Hess and Dave Seamons defeated Kent Larsen and Bob Wright to become the Men’s League Champions for the 2023 season.
Preston Golf and Country Club will be hosting the Crumbl 1-Person Scramble on Saturday, September 23rd. Players will get 80% of their handicap index. The field is limited to the first 100 players so register before it fills up and you miss out. The cost for the event is $77 per player including cart, green fee, and entry fee.
Preston Golf and Country Club Ladies League played a Blind Partner Best Ball last week. The first place team was Laurie Harrison and Jean Paskins with five-under par total. Kristal Call and Cindy White were second with a score of 34. Launa Moser and Kamille Kunz finished third with 35. Skins were won by Cindy White and Jean Paskins.
Preston Golf and Country Club will be hosting a Senior Amateur event on Wednesday September 27th. This date was rescheduled. It will be a 1:00 shotgun start. Players may register by calling the proshop at 208-852-2408. The fee will be $60 for the event including cart.
