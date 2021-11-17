2 cups uncooked whole grain wide noodle-style pasta
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth
1 cup frozen peas
1/4 cup regular dairy sour cream plus additional for topping
1 tablespoon regular or coarse-grain Dijon-style mustard
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, mushrooms, garlic and thyme; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking ground beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir noodles and broth into beef mixture. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook 9 to 10 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring twice. Stir in peas; continue cooking, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until peas are heated through, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup sour cream and mustard. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Garnish with additional sour cream, if desired.
Cook's Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ground Beef. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Keep warm. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and begin to brown. Add noodles, broth, garlic and thyme; bring to a boil. Cover and cook as directed in Step 2, returning beef to skillet and stirring in peas as directed. Remove from heat and continue as directed in Step 3.