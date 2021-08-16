One family, and one nation, under God Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Aug 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One family, one nation, under GodThe game was just starting the other night,The team took a knee and it didn’t feel right. × Advertisement They shamed our flag and bowed their head.Forgetting the ones who died and bled.I said to my boy as he stood by me,“When we pray to God we get on our knees,But our family stands when those colors fly!In ‘God we trust’ is the motto that we live by.Our feet are planted in freedoms sod.One family, and one nation, under God”They fought for Uncle Sam and died for you and me.I’ll be damned if they died in vain-To keep our country free.The politicians sell America out as the right votes left.Their only excuse: “We’re doing what’s best.”They are peddling drugs and denying their faith.Men getting rich on another man's fate.They say to follow the science and the government's advice,But any truth they give us is laced with lies. Story continues below video Satan’s deception is working, the great counterfeit,“Give me your freedom and security you’ll get.”Without question this nation is coming apart,But the Patriot dream is alive in some patriots' hearts.We sing the anthem, the pledge we say,Preserving our freedoms day to day.They say it’s hopeless and there’s nothing we can do.We have to resist, it’s up to me and you.Stand up proud when those colors fly!In ‘God we trust’ is the motto to be lived by.Plant your feet in freedom's sod.One family, and one nation, under GodOur family stands when those colors fly!In ‘God we trust’ is the motto that we live by.Our feet are planted in freedom's sod.One family, and one nation, under GodDavid SharpClifton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nation Motto Foot Politics Anatomy Worship Freedom Sod Patriot Knee Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today UPDATE: Man arrested after Millville shooting suspected of murder Plan to put 131 homes in Sherwood Hills area progresses despite Wellsville resident worries Hundreds of USU students scrambling for housing after developer fails to finish complex LDS Church moves to quash James Huntsman’s lawsuit seeking to recover millions in tithing Historic low levels at at Great Salt Lake expose eerie view of Spiral Jetty art installation