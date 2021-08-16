Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

One family, one nation, under God

The game was just starting the other night,

The team took a knee and it didn’t feel right.

They shamed our flag and bowed their head.

Forgetting the ones who died and bled.

I said to my boy as he stood by me,

“When we pray to God we get on our knees,

But our family stands when those colors fly!

In ‘God we trust’ is the motto that we live by.

Our feet are planted in freedoms sod.

One family, and one nation, under God”

They fought for Uncle Sam and died for you and me.

I’ll be damned if they died in vain-To keep our country free.

The politicians sell America out as the right votes left.

Their only excuse: “We’re doing what’s best.”

They are peddling drugs and denying their faith.

Men getting rich on another man's fate.

They say to follow the science and the government's advice,

But any truth they give us is laced with lies.

Satan’s deception is working, the great counterfeit,

“Give me your freedom and security you’ll get.”

Without question this nation is coming apart,

But the Patriot dream is alive in some patriots' hearts.

We sing the anthem, the pledge we say,

Preserving our freedoms day to day.

They say it’s hopeless and there’s nothing we can do.

We have to resist, it’s up to me and you.

Stand up proud when those colors fly!

In ‘God we trust’ is the motto to be lived by.

Plant your feet in freedom's sod.

One family, and one nation, under God

Our family stands when those colors fly!

In ‘God we trust’ is the motto that we live by.

Our feet are planted in freedom's sod.

One family, and one nation, under God

David Sharp

Clifton

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you