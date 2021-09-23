Caleb J. Smith, 27, Mesa, Arizona, has bee booked into Cache County Jail on charges of felony eluding an officer, transporting an open container of alcohol and a DUI, after leading local law enforcement on a chase.
On Sept. 22, at around 2:30 p.m., Smith zipped around a vehicle at about 40 mph that was making a right hand turn by 200 South State. Smith made the move while driving in the turning lane.
When the officer pulled around and activated his lights for the driver to stop, Smith rounded the corner by Stokes and again passed a vehicle in the same manner on HWY 91. Smith pulled over on the south side of the road, but was blocking the intersection of 400 South.
As the officer directed Smith to move out of the intersection with his PA system, Smith put his car in reverse and backed up further into the intersection, facing north.
The officer radioed for back-up and again advised Smith to move his vehicle to the side of the road.
Smith flung his hands in the air at the officer, then took off southeast on HWY 91 at speeds above 115 mph, until he started to loose control of the car as he rounded the bend by 2400 East. Locking up his brakes, just past the Cub River turn-off, he swerved into oncoming traffic, causing other vehicles to swerve out of his way.
The officer tried to cut-off Smith's path north, but Smith swerved around the patrol vehicle. He turned east on Cub River Road then south on 2800 East, where he stopped at 2834 South. Smith was apprehended and taken to Cache County Jail. A warrant has been obtained and he is being held on a a $20,000 bond, states the report.