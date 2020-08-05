Preston Golf and Country Club's Open League played a Flag Tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Craig Buttars finished first, Loyd Field was second, Jackson Porter finished third, Jake Hess finished fourth, and Rick Allen was fifth. In the Second Flight, Mike Harris finished first, Dave Atkinson was second, Mike Anderson finished third, Scott Blaisdell was fourth, Randy Larsen was fifth, and Mike Beckstead finished sixth. Skins were won by Craig Buttars, Sawyer Jensen, Logan Lyons, Loyd Field, Steve Anderson, Mike Harris, and Don Newbold.
Open flag tourney held
- By JOHN VAN VLEET Golf pro, Preston Golf & Country Club
