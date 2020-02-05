An open house was held on Friday, Jan. 31, for the new FCMC Home Health & Hospice facility. It is located at 122 N. State, Preston.
The hospital purchased the building for the facility last fall from Dr. Leonard Ward, who has been practicing chiropractic health in Preston for 26 years. He built the facility in 1996, and five years ago went part-time. Ward now practices out of his home Mondays, Wednesdays and half a day on Fridays.
Franklin County Home Health & Hospice has been operating out of a home on the north side of the hospital for the last 26 years, said Kaylene Owen, manager of the new facility. The department was first organized and offered to the public by Muriel Garvis in 1992, and operated out of a back room of the Franklin County Medical Center.
Today, five different programs are offered to around 100 members of the community, through FCMC Home Health and Hospice. Personal care services, home and community-based services, and respite or homemaking care are available through a variety of agencies such as Medicare, Medicaid, the Area Agency on Aging, Life Line and private funds. Drug testing for area businesses are also conducted at the facility.
The staff consists of six registered nurses, one licensed practical nurse and eight certified nursing assistants to coordinate care with physical therapists, speech therapists and occupational therapists through FCMC Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation. They help patrons coordinate their needs with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurances to create a plan of care for themselves or loved ones.
“With the new facility, we will be more accessible to families, better serve those we care about, and continue to grow and assist those in our area,” said Owen. It offers more privacy to patrons, as well, she said. Hospital officials expect the new location to benefit the community in a family friendly environment for years to come, they said.
Funding for the building comes from fees collected by Franklin County Medical Center for services provided, said Richard Westerberg, chairman of the FCMC board of trustees. Although the hospital and its auxiliaries are owned by Franklin County, taxes have not been levied to pay for its operation since 2009.