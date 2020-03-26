To the Fine Citizens of Preston:
Winston Churchill famously said, “A lie can make it half way around the world before the truth has a chance to get it’s pants on.”
Given Governor Little’s executive order yesterday, on behalf of the Preston City Council I wanted to provide the truth as to how this direction will pertain to our community. I would encourage everyone to read the governor's statement in its entirety for individual application.
To summarize affects on our city:
1-All essential services Preston City provides will not be adversely affected.
*water availability, quality, distribution and capacity remains abundant and sound.
*as law enforcement is considered to be an essential service, no reduction in this department will occur.
*public works department will have a slight reduction in staffing and hours, but this department will still remain on call 24/7 for immediate availability when necessary.
2- City Hall will be minimally staffed until April 15th with drive-thru open from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
*senior city staff will be working from home during this time and we encourage the public to call them when the need arises.
3-Beginning immediately, city parks and property will not be available for private use and reservation through April 15, 2020.
4- The annual eight-day, city-wide clean-up has been postponed, and will be rescheduled sometime after April 15, 2020.
5-City recreation (spring sports) will also be postponed until after April 15, 2020.
6-City planning & zoning meeting on April 8th, 2020 has been canceled. The next P&Z meeting will be on April 22, 2020. Please communicate with city office personnel to be put on the agenda.
Now if you would allow me to editorialize briefly: What we as citizens are all experiencing is totally unprecedented. We as community leaders are personally and intimately concerned about the well-being of our small town.
As Preston has always been an agricultural community, we believe that many goods and services our merchants provide fit well within the “essential” definition of the governor's direction. We are thankful for the wholesale and retail establishments in Preston as well as the owners, employees and support personnel that staff these businesses. We strongly encourage the citizens to continue to support them during this restricted period of time.
In regards to establishments that are not considered essential, and may have to be closed for the time being, please be advised that we have instructed Shawn Oliverson, Preston Business Development Director, to study, research, and identify any and all resources that can assist any business in our community for maximum accommodation. Preston City is working diligently to understand the requirements behind the financial assistance discussed and reported on in the paper.
In conclusion, it continues to be an honor to serve and please do not hesitate to contact the mayor and/or city council at any time with input, comments or suggestions as we as citizens work together for continuing success.
- Mayor Dan Keller