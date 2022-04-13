The 2022 Legislative Session has drawn to a close, with many issues debated along the way. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
The Preston Citizen offered every lawmaker representing Franklin County a chance to answer three questions. These are their responses.
Editor’s Note: Rep. Marc Gibbs did not respond to our requests.
SEN. JIM GUTHRIE
District 28
Republican
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I think the legislation I am most happy about being passed this session is what we did for education. We have long recognized through interim committee and study groups that we needed to do more for Idaho students. This year we passed legislation to allow teachers to go on the state health insurance plan and committed more to teacher salaries through ongoing raises and one-time stipends. We also provided funding for all-day kindergarten while keeping in place flexibility for school districts to craft those programs to best fit their needs.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
For the past three years I have tried to pass legislation that would require that the legislature adjourn sine die on or before the last Friday in March. I provided for exceptions in the event the state was in a declared emergency, to override a veto, or by majority vote from both bodies. That legislation passed the Senate last year and this with only a handful of no votes. On each occasion the House refused to even allow a public hearing in committee. After last year it is imperative we commit to the public we are a part time legislature.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
As you know Idaho is growing at breakneck speed and with that comes growing pains. One of my biggest concerns is the increasing pressure on Idaho’s water. Couple the increased demand from fast paced growth with being in an ongoing drought and we could be facing an incredibly stressful summer, particularly for those in agriculture. In water district 29 which is the Portneuf and Marsh Creek systems we could face early curtailment. I have been and will continue working with the Department of Water Resources and other stakeholders in an effort to mitigate this dilemma.
SEN. MARK HARRIS
District 32
Republican
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
One bill I was able to sponsor that I am proud of is House Bill 608 (H608) that provides an added protection against forfeiture of stockwater rights. This bill by adds civil court action to the administrative action that the Department of Water resources uses to issue forfeiture. With this legislation, the stockwater rights holder can ask for an administrative hearing that is subject to a judicial review if the stockwater rights holder wants to appeal the administrative decision. The bill adds additional due process and protection of stockwater rights.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
One piece of legislation I am disappointed that failed to pass was Senate Bill 1372 (S1372). This bill directs the Department of Lands (IDL) to hire independent in-house council to represent the Department and the State Land Board. Currently, the deputy attorney generals represent the IDL and the Land Board creating a potential and perceived conflict of interest where the Attorney General is a member of the Land Board. S1372 removes this conflict. The bill also allows the in-house council to contract with the AG’s office if necessary. The bill passed the Senate 29-6 only to be denied a hearing by the House State Affairs Chair despite the support from several industry groups.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on another version of S1372 as I feel it is an important issue. I will also continue to work on an issue regarding Idaho fence law. Current Idaho fence laws are over 100 years old and need to be updated to allow prosecutors and Law Enforcement to address “bad actors” that refuse to fix their fences and often let livestock roam unattended onto roads and grain fields. Idaho remains a “fence out” state and there are issues that need to be addressed in order to maintain the liability protection of open range and protect private property. This is an issue that is a growing concern as conflicts are arising between grain farmers and livestock producers.
REP. CHAD CHRISTENSEN
District 32B
Republican
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The Governor signed the Heartbeat Bill and I am happy that he did that. Abortion is murder and this will help save lives. This law is modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Law.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
There was much legislation that passed the House that I was disappointed to see not make it through the liberal Senate. I was proud that the House passed the banning of pornography in school libraries and children sections of public libraries. I am also proud the House passed banning transgender surgeries for minors under 18 years old. I am also disappointed that the liberal Senate failed to override the Governor’s veto on banning employers from requiring their employees to get vaccinated.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on my school carry bill again, since Senator Patti Ann Lodge will no longer be around to block my bill. This bill will allow all enhanced concealed carry permit holders to carry a concealed firearm in schools K-12. I will continue to work on providing fuel tax relief for Idahoans and repealing the grocery sales tax. I will also be working on property tax relief. It is way past time to give Idahoans property tax relief.