The 2023 Legislative Session has drawn to a close, with many issues debated along the way. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
We offered every lawmaker representing Franklin County a chance to answer three questions:
- What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
- What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
- What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Rep. Dan Garner (District 28B) did not respond.
Here are the legislators’ responses:
SEN. JIM GUTHRIE
Senate District 28
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
For me, it was S 1120 which made a significant change to liquor by the drink license laws in Idaho. Because of the quota system and due to the fact they are limited in number, these quota licenses have become a feeding ground for speculators driving the value to more than $300,000. There is no other license procured from the state that can be sold, let alone for that kind of profit. This legislation will end that and preserve those licenses for those business owners who truly want to be in the restaurant, hotel, nightclub or bar business.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I worked hard on a memorial (SJM 101) that would have asked the U.S. Congress and the president to work towards meaningful immigration reform. That is policy clearly in the federal lane, and they have failed miserably, leaving states with a frustrating disconnect as we deal with labor force needs and uncertain law enforcement options. Nearly half of the labor needed to put food on our table comes at the hands of foreign-born labor, and we desperately need clarity. SJM 101 passed the Senate 25-10, but sadly it was not given a hearing in the House Agriculture Committee.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I have committed to work on finding the right balance as we deal with the new acronym of the day, which is ESG or environmental, social, governance. It is basically a screening tool used by some lending institutions, public works contractors and the like to qualify or disqualify certain contractual relationships. The fear has become that this agenda is becoming more and more political, targeting, for example, fossil fuel companies or gun and ammunition manufacturers. In simple terms, it is an effort to dictate public policy through selective board decisions and the power of the purse.
REP. RICK CHEATUM
House District 28A
After 88 legislative days, the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die on April 7. As a freshman in the Idaho House of Representatives, I have nothing to compare it to, but many of the long-time legislative watchers have told me it was the most contentious, frustrating session they can remember. Over 2,000 routing slips were created, resulting in more than 600 bills, resolutions and memorials, over 350 of which made it to the governor’s desk. I serve on the Revenue and Taxation, Commerce and H/R, and Local Government committees.
What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
My personal favorite is H89, which I personally drafted. I was a bit surprised how long it took to get the wording of H89 just right to solve the problem Pocatello had last summer when the resignation of three members of the City Council resulted in the lack of a quorum and unable to conduct city business. I spent a lot of time talking with other representatives who have also served on city councils across the state to make sure the solution I drafted would fit every council and as many situations as we could imagine. In the end, it was a very simple solution to a problem I hope no one ever needs to solve.
What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
My disappointments were in bills designed to solve one particular situation for only one jurisdiction. Those are called carve-outs because they take existing code and create an exception that carves out a solution that really won’t fit anywhere else in the state. I debated hotly against those and intend to continue to do so next session.
What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
With the 2023 session just ended, I have not defined an agenda for 2024 but hope constituents will come forward with problems that need solved at the state level. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
