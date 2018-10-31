Out of Our Past - Week of October 31, 2018

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 20, 1993
Zane Fredrickson and his father, Kenton Fredrickson, have allowed hunters to stalk across their property for years. But they don’t think they’ll allow hunters to use roads crossing their fields next year. The roads aren’t being used anyway. Newly sprouted winter wheat was destroyed when vehicles drove through the field instead of taking a road not more than 300 yards away.
Harvest-time is almost complete for another year in Franklin County and fickle Mother Nature threw a curve ball to farmers this summer in the way of cool, wet weather resulting in some poor yields.
A straw stack caught fire and burned on the Ben Thompson ranch. It is believed the fire started after something such as a cow bumped the electric fence and caused it to short out. Sparks caught the straw on fire and wind quickly whipped it across a loafing shed towards a larger straw stack.
When the Soviets scared us witless with their first Sputnik, our nation’s educators refocused their emphasis on the sciences. In our haste to overtake the Soviets, which we did, our schools neglected the humanities. - Paul Harvey
Decorated Pumpkin Contest – Gingerbread Shoppe. Prizes will be given for: scariest, most original, funniest and lots more. Pumpkins will be displayed in the window. Come join the fun!
50 Years Ago, October 24, 1968
Preston got a political weekend last week like it probably hasn’t had before with a national TV network photographing one of the candidates and a hometown man bringing his campaign for the congress to Preston.
A fly-in appearance of the Governor of Idaho also added to the excitement. Returning home, bringing his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, was Darrell Manning. He was born in Preston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Manning, and graduated from Preston High School. He has served eight years in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Sp. 4 Louis Mendoza, with the 27th Engineers battalion in Vietnam, was chosen as Company Soldier of the Month. Later he was selected as Battalion Soldier of the Month. He was then flown to DaNang where he competed for Group Soldier of the Month and also received that honor. He makes his home with Bishop and Mrs. Floyd Robinson of Franklin.
Inventory Specials -- Chain Saw Specials -- McCulloch 250 -- Only $125.15, McCulloch MAC 2-10 -- $187. Insulate Now, Save on fuel and add comfort all winter long . . . Do It NOW -- Preston Lumber Co.
75 Years Ago, October 28, 1943
Two Franklin County men were reported on war casualty list this week. First Lieutenant Stanley F. Olson, 24, pilot of a Liberator bomber, has been missing since October 1 when he participated in a mission over the European war area. Franklin county’s first casualty of the war was listed Sunday when a telegraph was received by Mrs. Pauline P. Van Noy telling her of the death of her son, Nathan K. (Junior) VanNoy, 19, in action in the Southwest Pacific.
The American Red Cross advises relatives, friends and former employers that the best way to send money to servicemen abroad is by Post Office money order. American servicemen overseas find it practically impossible to cash a check drawn on a bank in the United States.
Turned in by a schoolmarm: Jugglers who can keep eight balls up in the air at the same time are marvelous to behold, but you ought to try to keep all eight grades in a rural school busy studying and reciting and happy all at one time and you’d soon think a juggler was a piker by comparison.
Court was in solemn and dignified session. Suddenly from outside the building a mule brayed. “Overruled,” roared the judge. And it is said the attorneys at the bar turned red in their faces.
100 Years Ago, October 24, 1918
The coal company operated by Mr. Belnap, and which has been closed since he moved to Ogden to live, has been leased by Mr. C. E. Goaslind and company. The firm will carry the excellent brands of coal - Hi Heat and Royal - that has been in demand in these parts.
Yellowstone Motor Company --Dealers in and Wholesale Distributors of Marmon and Franklin, Paige and Hupp Automobiles and International Trucks. Accessories, tires, and parts kept in stock. The Yellowstone Motor Company has openings for dealers throughout southern Idaho.
It is important the citizens of Idaho send men to the legislature who are not only loyal to their country but who are not in favor of radical measures. That would do great harm through giving Idaho a bad reputation in the opinion of outsiders who may want to come to this state as investors and home makers.
The new store of Charles Pinson, the electrician, is a credit to the city. The inside has been renovated, papered and painted and new and up-to-date electrical fixtures have been installed for the inspection of customers. - “ I have moved to a new store. Come in and see the grand line of electrical fixtures and electrical household necessities, which I have gathered together under one roof. I can figure on that electrical work or that job of wiring you want doing - - and I can give you the best prices possible. You make no mistake by coming here. Special Display of subdued lighting fixtures seen anywhere. I also want to show you the new power washer. Washing is drudgery no longer, because this machine makes it easy for the housewife.” Chas. Pinson, Next Door to the Popular Store