Like most things last year, the Preston Community Orchestra was not unaffected by the restrictions of COVID. Unable to get together to rehearse or perform, a long break ensued. Many were beginning to wonder just how long that break might extend when they were contacted by Anna Gray a few weeks ago. The response from members was overwhelmingly positive. They have missed the time spent preparing and performing together.
Though missing a few longtime members for various reasons, a few new faces have joined and all are grateful for the time and effort Anna and her husband Bryce put in proving such a wonderful opportunity to the musicians and the community as a whole.
The orchestra is preparing to perform their annual outdoor concert “A Little Night Music” again this summer on Wednesday, July 7, at 8:15 p.m. in the Fairly Nice Shelter next to the Robinson building. This is a change from previous years during which concerts have been held across the street.
The public is invite to bring their chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening of beautiful music. The concert will be about an hour in length.