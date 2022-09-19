Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A husband and wife from Oregon died last Wednesday when their plane went down in the mountains east of Preston.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the couple was on a flight from Boise, Idaho to Rock Springs, Wyoming and "were in the process of going on several cross country flights" when their aircraft crashed in a remote, mountainous area along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you