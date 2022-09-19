A husband and wife from Oregon died last Wednesday when their plane went down in the mountains east of Preston.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the couple was on a flight from Boise, Idaho to Rock Springs, Wyoming and "were in the process of going on several cross country flights" when their aircraft crashed in a remote, mountainous area along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel rushed to the area to look for the plane, eventually finding the aircraft and the deceased individuals.
After notifying family members, the sheriff's office on Friday identified the victims as 63-year-old Jerry N. Trolard and 68-year-old Margaret R. Trolard, a married couple from the eastern Oregon town of Vale.
Recovery and investigative teams from Franklin County were on the scene Wednesday and Thursday and completed their work on Friday. Details as to what caused the crash were not immediately available.
The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Van's Aircraft RV-6A, a two-seat, single-engine homebuilt airplane sold in kit form and typically assembled by the end user. Production of the RV-6A stopped after it was replaced by a newer model, the RV-7A, in 2001, although Van's Aircraft, based in Aurora, Oregon, continues to supply parts for the RV-6A.
In a statement posted on the FCSO Facebook page, Sheriff Dave Fryar thanked all who assisted in the search and recovery operation.
"This was a hard event to get through," Fryar wrote. "Once again we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Trolards."