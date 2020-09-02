Crews recently finished a long weatherizing project on the Oneida Stake Academy building, that began over a year ago.
In the last year and a half, all new windows have been installed, rock work around the entire building has been repaired and a new rock veneer has been laid around the foundation and front staircase. The roof has been sealed and repairs to the rock work along the roofline have weatherized the building.
With the building sealed, insulation was installed and crews finished that up last in July.
“Now we need to install the HVAC, plumbing and electrical,” said Saundra Hubbard, chairman of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation.
To do that, the board has garnered an $80,000 grant from the George and Deloroes Doré Eccles Foundation that must be matched with $240,000 to be collected. Already, the foundation has raised $120,000 of that amount and is looking to raise the rest as soon as possible. Individuals and organizations are invited to participate in this historic restoration.
In seeking funds for the building’s restoration, the OSAF has considered a variety of uses for the building. The most promising of which has been to create a historical and culturally rich community center.
“Practicality suggests we work on one floor at a time from the ground up,” said board member Alexis Beckstead. Insurance policies prohibit use of the building until completion, but if a portion can be finished, that portion can be used. The board hopes to finish the building by floors once the mechanical stage is complete, in order to be able to allow the public back in as soon as possible, said OSAF chairman, Saundra Hubbard.
For the recent improvements to the building, the OSAF deeply appreciates in-kind donations from several generous people and companies. Grover & Daugherty Masonry of North Logan, Utah, sealed the roof; Craig Haslam and his sons repaired the internal roof drains; Saundra Hubbard has kept the lawn green. Board member families have been helpful in cleaning the exterior as has a hard working and enthusiastic Preston High School Football team. Boyd Burbank has pledged to install a surveillance system.
“We are pleased with the complete stonework, installation of energy efficient windows and insulation on the outside walls and ceiling,” said Hubbard. “The building has come a long way over the last several months.”
The foundation’s PHS Class Challenge has been successful, with over $12,000 already raised. “We continue to encourage class donations. It is vital to our matching process,” said Beckstead. As soon as funds are raised, the next phase of the restoration is put into action. Classes that raise at least $10,000 will be thanked with space at the academy building for a one class reunion. The class that raised the most over $100,000 will be able to have all of its remaining class reunions at the building. To participate, go to https://www.mightycause.com/event/OSAfundraiser.
Recently the board has also been joined by Jeff Call. He and Dan Oswald are great assets with their past building and contracting experience. Other board members are Cindy Harris, Helen Smith, Elliott Larsen and Necia Seamons. “We’d also like to thank Paul Judd and Shawn Oliverson for their many and valuable years of support on the board,” said Hubbard. Both have moved on to other interests.
“Thanks to local citizens and all those who assist in any way toward the preservation of the Oneida Stake Academy. It is a monument of pioneer love,” said Beckstead.