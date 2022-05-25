This week marks the 100th anniversary of when the Oneida Stake Academy was converted to Preston High School.
By 1922, the church-built and sponsored Oneida Stake Academy was 34 years old. It had inhabited the OSA building for 31 of those years. But officials of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had decided to get out of the business of education and focus on the seminary program. The church sold the school building to the state of Idaho in 1922. When students entered its halls the fall of that year they were attending Preston High School.
The May 10, 1922 edition of The Franklin County Citizen reported:
“The last annual commencement of the Oneida Academy will be held in the Opera House on Friday afternoon, May 19th. In as much as Apostle Richard R. Lyman will be in attendance to deliver the address to the graduates, all students, alumni and friends of the school are urged to be in attendance.
“The graduation exercises of this year should have an especial appeal to every citizen of Preston and the surrounding country. Since the year of its founding in 1888, the Academy has been the leading institution of education in southern Idaho and its passing as a church school should be fraught with many sighs and even tears of regret from those who have come under its influence during its thirty-four years of existence.
“With these facts in mind, Principal Romney, the Faculty and the graduating class have united to make this commencement exercise of this year one to linger long in the memories of those who are in attendance. At ten o’clock on Friday morning the senior class will present its program in the auditorium at the school. The class history and prognostication will be given and excellent music will be furnished for those in attendance.
“The opera house will be the scene of the formal commencement exercises in the afternoon, consisting of the valedictory address by Miss Luella Ward, the address to the graduates by Apostle Richard R. Lyman, the presentation of the diplomas to the graduates and music arranged by the music department of the school under the direction of Prof. Engar.
The annual alumni banquet is announced for the evening following the program and the day will be fittingly ended with a grad ball at night.”
Graduates of the final class of the Oneida Stake Academy were: Elmer S. Palmer, Cyril M. Whittle, Daniel Johnson, Nada Morgan, Oris Jenkins, Willis Stuart, Ruby Christensen, Leith Corbridge, Ora Packer, Merlin J. Larsen, Mary Campbell, Aleen Stephens, Minnie Cutler, Lavinia Nielsen, Lenor Condie, James W. Miller, Frank Merrill, Elvin Cutler, Winifred Jensen, Luella Ward, Eudell Bodily, Ronald Hawkes, Eddie Smith, Joseph Hatch, Ernest Biggs, Orvid Cutler, Faun Geddes, Abner Larson, C. R. Hollingsworth, Crystal Bodily, Stuart Geddes, Cassie Stephenson, Oliver Nelson, Carma Ballif, Hyrum Ward, Howard Peterson, Florence Hawkes, Lee Larson, Harold Larson, Emma Day, Horace Whittle, Owen Romney, Arthur Sant, Veron Thomander, Vernal Smith, Alexander Gustaveson, Cleo Swenson, Nelson Larsen, Lester Sant, Eugene Stockdale and Lowell Jensen.
They participated in their commencement services in the following ways: Ora Packer gave the invocation. Orvid Cutler, as the student body president, welcomed the graduates. Nada Morgan gave a reading and James W. Miller sang. Luella Ward gave the valedictory speech and Carma Ballif performed a solo on the piano. Florence Hawkes sang “Just Plain Folks.” Nelson Larson gave the class history and Cyril M. Whittle gave the benediction.
Dr. Richard R. Lyman addressed the graduates, Principal T. C. Romney gave the academy report and Joseph S. Geddes, former Oneida Stake president and ex-officio chairman of the school board governing the academy, awarded the diplomas.
Among the graduates were many teachers, lawyers, members of school boards, a couple of state senators, inventors, an assistant to president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heber J. Grant, many missionaries and temple workers, members of service clubs, doctors, and community builders, having contributed much good to society.
