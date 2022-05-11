Visible progress towards the Oneida Stake Academy building’s restoration took place last week, when 50 yards of concrete were poured into the basement for a new floor.
The pour took two days to complete and about half of the concrete was hauled in by hand when a pump truck malfunctioned. The crew filled wheelbarrows 423 times to finish the job, said Skyler Peterson of DWA Construction. Videos of the job are posted on Facebook, on the Oneida Stake Academy Community & Historical Center page.
Several weeks before, under-slab water and sewage connections were installed in preparation for tapping into the municipal sewer and water connections, as well as the fire water tap. Those connections have been approved by the board and work is being scheduled, said Doug Day, executive director of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation.
Members of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation have worked with DWA Construction to maximize progress on the building despite inflated construction prices over the last year.
“DWA is currently bidding our next phases of work, which include HVAC rough-in, the rough framing, as well as plumbing, electric and other HVAC components,” said Day.
The board is seeking the funding needed to complete those phases of the building’s restoration for use.
“We could use match donations for the grants we are seeking,” said Alexis Beckstead, who chairs the OSAF. To assist and become a part of this historic restoration, board members invite the public to continue sending in their generous donations to P.O. Box 555, Preston, Idaho or venmo @oneidastakeacademy.
“We are so appreciative to the hundreds of people who have contributed to bringing this building so far. We can’t wait to open it to the public, so we encourage everyone to continue to do so,” said Beckstead. “Every single contribution makes a difference.”
Other members of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation are Helen Smith, Jeff Call, Amy Bosworth, Brandon Olsen, John Olsen and Necia Seamons.