Fans of golf tournaments will find a new one to participate in this week. The Oneida Stake Academy Foundation has organized a four-man scramble at the Preston Golf and Country Club on Friday, Aug. 16.
Major sponsors of the event are DWA Construction, Camp Chef and Preston Drug. To participate, teams can register for $250 by calling the golf club at 208-852-2408, up until the gun-shot start at 8 a.m. Aug. 16. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
The prize for a hole-in-one on Hole 6 is a car, sponsored by Nice Rides, owned by Jay Kirkbride.