The board of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation appreciates the many individuals, companies, and local businesses who contributed to the success of the first annual Four-man Scramble Golf Tournament held on August 16.
Thanks to our major sponsors, DWA Construction, Camp Chef and Preston Drug, as well as to our hole sponsors: Wellcome Mart, Stokes Market, Hall Oil, Franklin County Medical Center, and Design West. We also appreciate our other sponsors: West Motor, David Beckstead, Keller Tire, Preston Lions, Webb Funeral Home, Lewiston State Bank, Rounds Insurance, Nice Rides.
The event successfully raised funds to help restore this grand building for public use as a community center and and museum of local history. We couldn't have done it without the help of Trish Checketts, Corinne Bailey and John Van Vleet of the Preston Golf and Country Club.
Thank you for your support in helping preserve our rich heritage for the future. At present, craftsmen are repairing the academy's rock work. When they are done, new windows have been made and will be installed.
Our current focus is to get heat into the building to protect the work that has been completed up to now. We invite the public to help us get the building open for use by continuing to be as generous as possible.
Sincerely,
Saundra Hubbard,
Elliott Larsen,
Cindy Harris,
Alexis Beckstead,
Paul Judd
Shawn Oliverson
Necia Seamons
Dan Oswald
Helen Smith