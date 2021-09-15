As we continue to remember and mourn the 2,977 victims 2,977 victims 2,977 victims 2,977 victims that lost their lives in that vicious attack of 9/11, please join me in a moment of silence. I am honored to be here, so thankful for Michelle and others for putting this special event of remembrance and education together. Twenty years later and no one can forget the day of the attack on 9/11. I know exactly where I was when I got a call telling me what had happened. It was an unbelievable tragic day in America.
“What separates us from animals, what separates us from Chaos is our ability to mourn separates us from animals, what separates us from Chaos is our ability to mourn separates us from animals, what separates us from Chaos is our ability to mourn separates us from animals, what separates us from Chaos is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met.” David Levithan (lev er)
We also want to remember the courage of the the the the 343 FDNY fire fighters, 3 members of NYPD and 37 Port Authority police officers who sacrificed their lives to save others. As well as a lot of the first responders still living who are getting diagnosed with terminal cancer as a result.
Our hearts go out to the family members and children who lost loved ones that day. What a difficult day this has become for them and our prayers go out to them that God would comfort and give them strength and peace.
We give thanks for our veterans who over the years have fought to protect our country and to preserve the freedoms we often take for granted. We are specifically thankful for all those that that responded to 9/11 by enlisting to protect our country and want to remember and appreciate the 2,000 soldiers that gave their lives in Afghanistan fighting to defeat our enemy.
Prayer
The wife of pilot Jason Dahl from flight 93 said, “If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time to hate.” In fact, it was a time for people to turn back to religion and faith as they sought answers and comfort in the midst of a very scary time.
It had become very obvious that there was a real battle between good and evil, truth and error, God and Satan. It is still very obvious today that there is a raging battle between good and evil.
So where do we find hope and stability in these uncertain days? There is only one person who is unchanging and trustworthy – that is God.
He is a just God!
Deut 32:4 – describes God this way: The Rock—his work is perfect; all his ways are just. A faithful God, without bias, he is righteous and true.
God has revealed Himself in a book so that we can know about Him and put our trust in Him. He is “the” Commander in Chief, supreme commander, who has a good plan and does all things right.
One of the things we learn about God is that He hates sin - wrong doings.
God hates sin. What sin? Prov 6:16-19 - The LORD hates six things; in fact, seven are detestable to him: 17 arrogant eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, 18 a heart that plots wicked schemes, feet eager to run to evil, 19 a lying witness who gives false testimony, and one who stirs up trouble among brothers.
That is pretty specific and gives us a good idea what God thought about the 9/11 attacks. The sins of the people who planned and attacked America on 9/11 were certainly pride, lying, shedding innocent blood, plotting wicked schemes, eager to run to evil, giving false testimony and stirring up trouble. The Bible says God hates those things.
Further, The Bible says, Ex 34:6-7 The LORD—the LORD is a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger and abounding in faithful love and truth, 7 maintaining faithful love to a thousand generations, forgiving iniquity, rebellion, and sin. But he will not leave the guilty unpunished.
While God is a God of peace, we can find hope in the fact that He is also a God of justice.
Jesus later said, Matt 10:28 - Don’t fear those who kill the body but are not able to kill the soul; rather, fear him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.
There is a bigger problem than physical death and that IS A MATTER OF WHERE WE WILL SPEND ETERNITY. The truth is all of us have sinned against a holy God and are guilty before Him. God has every right to hold us accountable and to punish us.
But we also have a God of hope, and as the Commander in Chief, He has a rescue plan. He does not take sides. He is not partial and doesn’t play favorites.
In a battle context: Joshua 5:13-14 - 13 When Joshua (the commander of the Israelites) was near Jericho, he looked up and saw a man standing in front of him with a drawn sword in his hand. Joshua approached him and asked, “Are you for us or for our enemies?” 14 “Neither,” he replied. “I have now come as commander of the LORD’s army.” Then Joshua bowed with his face to the ground in homage and asked him, “What does my lord want to say to his servant?”
You see - It’s not “Is God on my side or theirs?” It’s are we on God’s side?
God the Father sent God the Son from heaven to earth a little over 2,000 years ago on a search and rescue mission. He came to save and make a way for us to be on His side. John 3:17 - For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.
This rescue plan could not fail because Jesus paid for it with his own life on the cross at Calvary. It was on the cross Jesus suffered and died to pay the penalty for the sins of mankind and satisfy a holy God.
Here is the hope - though all have sinned and will face a just God, Jesus offers salvation to anyone who will trust in Him for eternal life.
Anyone one who wants to be rescued, no matter what your situation - can be – but you must stop trying to rescue yourself and rely completely on the free gift of salvation that comes only through Jesus. Because of Jesus’ sacrifice we can have hope for the future no matter what happens. As we remember 9/11 today, let the seriousness of that occasion turn our attention to our just God of Hope – Our last best hope!