Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 19, 1997
The Preston High School academic team finished district decathlon competition in first place, continuing the tradition of bringing home the trophy of the past “eight years running,” said coach Mary Heers.
The annual health fair sponsored by Franklin County Medical Center has changed its name to “Health and Wellness Expo.” Giving the fair a new look, a new location and a bigger variety of booths has many people excited about the Expo.
West Side High School students of business received a first place team award and a third place team award for the Region 3 stock market games. The event is sponsored by the Idaho Council of Economic Education. The West Side first place team was ranked eighth state-wide.
Shelly Henderson was selected to attend the All-Northwestern Honor Band Music Festival. The senior from West Side traveled to Bellevue, WA, to participate in the event.
Reigning Miss Idaho, Misty Esplin, will be featured at a local open house and fireside this week at the Preston North Stake Center. Via a direct satellite link, Elder Dallin H. Oakes of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles will also give an introduction to the basic values and beliefs of the nearly 10 million member church. Misty currently resides in Boise and using the medium of both word and music, she will share some of her experiences and the values that are interwoven as part of her life.
50 Years Ago, February 24, 1972
Preston’s first Scoutmaster was given special recognition in a Court of Honor held at Preston Fourth Ward and cited for over 50 years of service to Scouting. James McQueen, lifetime resident of the city was awarded a certificate of appreciation by co-chairman of the Troop Committee, Jerry Moore. McQueen became Scoutmaster in July 1912, and has been in some phase of Scouting since that time. He wore the Silver Beaver Award he received 10 years ago.
Lloyd Balls, or ‘Buzzy’ to most of this friends, was born on a farm in Dayton and attended West Side schools and Idaho State College at Pocatello before beginning his mechanical career at McCune Motors in Preston, where he was employed for almost 20 years. He has been living in Preston for the past 17 years. He married the former Arlene Hulet of Dayton.
The area Chamber of Commerce spotlights….Phenoi Harrison Edgley, the son of Leo H. Edgley and Ethel H. Edgley. He was born in Pocatello in 1906. He was graduated from Pocatello high school, then studied at Idaho Technical Institute of Pocatello and the Poly Technical Institute of Los Angeles, CA. He has been active in community affairs. He has always been a member of the Preston Chamber of Commerce. His wife, Ona Crockett Edgley, sums up his lifetime, “Service to others in order to have a better world.”
Gilbert Auto Repair of Fairview copped the championship of the Second Annual Booster Club Outlaw Basketball tournament which concluded last week at the Preston high school gym.
75 Years Ago, February 27, 1947
Marcel Chatterton, star Preston athlete, and later stellar performer with U.S. Marine and Navy elevens and Brigham Young University, has signed a contract to play professional football with the world champion Chicago Bears, calling for $5,000 per year plus bonuses. Chatterton was one of the greatest all-around athletes ever to perform for Preston High.
Kenneth Porter and Kenneth Maughan, operators of Ken’s Electric, purchased the Appliance Center, 10 North State, and will take over the business tomorrow. The new owners will move their stock and equipment to the new business.
Announcement of the sale of the Nelson 5 cent to $1 store to the M. H. King company of Burley was made by Ada M. Nelson who has owned the store since 1936. Operator of some of the most up-t0-date and successful variety stores in Idaho, M. H. King company will add its 11th store with the addition of a Preston outlet.
“The Red Cross Carries On” is the slogan for the campaign which will be known officially as “The 1947 Red Cross Fund.” This campaign will open in Franklin county on March 3, under the direction of Dr. M. E. Bell.
100 Years Ago, February 22, 1922
The final game of the Cache division schedule will be played in the Nielson Gymnasium when Coach Woody Romney’s Oneida Indians lock horns with the Logan High five. This game will be the deciding game for division championship. The winner will represent this division in the state tournament to be held in March in Salt Lake. Should Logan High be victorious they would have a clean slate of victories with six games won. If the Preston quint wins, another game would have to be played to decide the championship as both Logan High and Oneida would have won five games and lost one each.
Clean shaving – The Self-shaver is mowing ‘em down with ole Rusty—we mean Trusty—Safety Hoe and becuz his Whisker Pasture is tougher’n Alligator Hide, the hoe is doing a mean job and the patient will be elected to the Luklikell Club when he gets through. Ladies, you’ll never know what you’ve missed!
Since it is a necessity, most desirable, and will last a lifetime – isn’t it thoughtless not to get it NOW instead of later? A need, a modern bathroom should be considered in exactly that way. You will not question that a sanitary bathroom is a necessity, so considered by all who have regard for cleanliness and refinement. The fixtures are guaranteed for a definite number of years and there is no reason for thinking that they will not last a great while longer; is it not then a matter of economy to get the equipment at once? An estimate on such equipment, correctly installed with first class workmanship, will be given upon request. – F. Thomson, The Plumber