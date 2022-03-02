Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 26, 1997
The county received a $128,000 tire slicer/baler and began baling used tires at the county’s landfill. Commissioner Larry Bradford said that over 20 bales have been processed to date.
The Police Department has moved into new headquarters at the rear of the city office building in an effort to provide better access to the public. The office for years has been located above the volunteer city fire department and ambulance truck bays. The old location, located on a second floor did not meet American Disability Act rules and regulations concerning accessibility.
Two of the founding members of the Theatre Board recently retired. Neil Nelson and Wayne D. Bell were on the original committee that brought the Worm Creek Opera House to life during the last decade. Bell recently retired from the Preston Citizen where he has been co-publisher for 35 years, and is moving to Salt Lake City. Nelson is retiring to spend more time on other pursuits. “They had a dream to have live performances at the theatre,” said Nelson’s wife, Sarah.
Jared Beutler, a student at West Side High School, took first place in Idaho for his toothpick tower, during the annual earthquake tower competition. His tower, made from 250 toothpicks and Elmer’s glue, had to meet requirements of no more than 36 inches high, with an 8” by 8” base. Towers are judged on weight and height.
50 Years Ago, March 2, 1997
Two armed men were arrested by Sheriff Arlando Larsen after threatening a group in Preston, and it was discovered upon further investigation that they and a third youth had stolen a car in Ogden earlier and were planning an armed robbery here. The group were picked up near Banida on Highway 91 while hitchhiking. The third youth was arrested in the bus station while waiting for a bus to take him out of town.
All who desire may, upon the death of a friend or loved one, contribute a book or books to the Preston Carnegie Library…The library is presently planning a separate shelf for the memorial books.
A possible disaster was avoided as a result of quick action from men who were in the vicinity when a gasoline fire started at Keller’s 3-K service Station. Lonnie Olsen and Dean Abrams came from a neighboring service station and Leo Geddes stopped to help Dennis Harris, who was working with the truck when the fire started.
A lamb with six legs was born on the Uless Nash farm west of Preston. He is the larger one of a pair of twins, and appears normal in every respect other than the two legs joined to an extra shoulder behind his normal right shoulder. Mr. Nash has brought the lamb out of the herd to raise as an orphan.
The flag at Franklin County courthouse was flown at half-mast following the death of County Clerk Cleo Swenson.. The flag is located in front of windows that were part of his offices for 37 years.
75 Years Ago, March 6, 1947
There is good news for all consumers and users of sugar, Frederick Adams, OPA regional sugar executive, announced. By action of the International Emergency Food council the United States has been allotted 6,800,000 short tons of sugar, raw value, for consumption in 1947, Adams said. It is probable that of this amount 6,600,000 tons will be allocated for civilian use.
Ogden Pioneer Days celebration is looking for a high school girl to ride as special guest of Movie Cowboy Gene Autry in the Madison Square garden rodeos, New York City. She must be a good scholar, have a winning personality and be able to ride a horse. Details are being mailed to high schools of four states: Utah, Idaho, western Wyoming, and eastern Nevada.
The first student court of the year was held January 7th. People who had previously been arrested for such offenses as being in the hall without a pass and creating a disturbance in assembly were tried and sentenced. Prosecuting attorney, Stuart Campbell and the judge, Reed Merrill, with the help of the court recorder, Amaryllis Beckstead, are determined to make Student Court an effective and useful piece of Preston High School machinery.
At Preston High School instead of the regular April issue of the Blue and white, the members of the staff are planning something new, the publishing of a literary magazine. The staff would like the students to hand in their original poetry, stories, essays, readings, and tall tales for consideration.
100 Years Ago, March 1, 1922
The Syracuse Ministerial association of Syracuse, New York, today passed a resolution demanding that Mayor Walrath refuse a permit sought by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to allow its missionaries to seek converts in this city. The mayor sent a letter to the association telling of the request and asking what the attitude of the ministers was.
When the American Legion representatives met army transport Cantigny, at the dock in New York, they encountered the following: 502 men from the army of occupation, 63 German wives, 12 French wives, 36 babies of the German wives, and 806 American bodies from the battlefields.
War veterans are suffering from the cold in the very shadow of warehouses where vast quantities of surplus army clothing lie idle. This anomalous condition will be righted if a bill favorably reported in the House by the military affairs committee is passed.
Big Bow Dance! March 1 — Not a man’s hat to trim; but a man to trim a lady’s hat. Prize given to one most successful. Light refreshments on sale. A dance for all over 18 years. We promise you a good lively time. Come and bring your relatives. Good music and prizes in reach of all. 25 cents each. – Franklin Stake Relief Society