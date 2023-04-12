Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 8, 1998
A combination of abundant precipitation, spring melting and the weight of a huge backhoe created a mess for Christensen Construction last week. Laying a sewer line in the field east of Preston Junior High that will serve the new subdivision at about 400 S. 500 E., Christensen Construction has been battling the mucky conditions.
Last Thursday 300 balloons were lifted into the air by a gentle breeze, as the Harold B. Lee Elementary School continued its drug-free program. During this past school year, various activities were held to make children aware of the dangers of drugs.
The classes of ’88 and ’98 are working together on a project to restore the “P” on the mountain. Troy Hobbs, the senior class president of 1988, and the senior class officers of 1998, are joining together to reconstruct the long lost “P.” The “P” was originally created by the class of ’88 ten years ago as a senior class gift. However, time has taken its toll on the symbol which has slowly deteriorated beyond repair.
Remodeling has begun in Stokes Thriftway to accommodate a new pharmacy. Larry Durrant recently bought out Johnson Drug and is moving the business to the back left corner of Stokes.
Both the Preston and West Side High School track teams are yet to compete this season. Bad weather conditions are again the cause of the delays in competition.
Cleveland, Idaho seems like a thousand miles away from the hustle and bustle of suburban Salt Lake County. That was just what Mike and David Jarvis, and families, desired when they moved to Franklin County two years ago. Their initial introduction to the relatively wide open spaces came through a visit to the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. It led to a formation a year ago of Cleveland Builders.
50 Years Ago, April 12, 1973
Two Preston men have begun a business in the old American tradition, on a shoestring in an old barn, with the setting up of a custom cabinet shop. Paul Swainston and Joe Galloway have utilized part of the building used for storing farm machinery on Heber Swainston’s farm for installing their various saws, sanders, router, shaper and nail gun, and have gone to work to build kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, bookcases, etc. They employ one craftsman, Larry Cordingley, but will be taking on more helpers as the business develops.
Twelve county women have completed a total of 95 years of leadership in the Franklin County 4-H Club program and were honored at the annual 4-H Leaders Award Banquet held in the Robinson Community Building. They are Jean Tanner, Helen Green, Anna Schwartz, Helen Jensen, Beverly Jones, Ila Cox, Roma Hall, Tina Smedley, Lynne Moser, Dorothy Davis, Dorothy Miles and LeArta Hammond, who has 20 years of service in the program.
A new administration will take over the running of the Franklin County Hospital and Nursing Home on May 1. Steven A. Thomas, a 28 year old native of Deer Lodge, MT, will replace Ralph Anderton, who has resigned to return to Utah and who also recommended his own replacement. Thomas is presently administrator of the Star Valley LDS Hospital at Afton, WY, and has been medical technologist and assistant administrator at Steel Memorial Hospital at Salmon.
75 Years Ago, April 15, 1948
Preston’s newest business establishment, the Sprouse-Reitz 5-10-15 cent store will open Friday of this week. The store, to be housed in a modern, new building located on South State, two doors from the Grand theatre, will be one of the largest retail firms in this city.
First place winner in last year’s 4-H and junior farmer sugar beet growing contest, sponsored by the Franklin County Sugar company, was Darrell J. Woodward of Franklin, who scored 89.17 points out of a possible 100.…With a total of 86.97 points, Melvin J. Woodward of Franklin took second place.… Raising 35,000 pounds of beets on a measured acre and scoring 79.06 points in the various divisions of the contest, Reed McEntire of Preston placed third place last year. In announcing winners of the event last year, the sugar company also released the information that the contest will again be conducted on the 1948 crop, and invites all boys, regularly enrolled in school, between 12 and 18 years of age, to participate.
A truck belonging to the Anderson Lumber Company was tricked by a soft shoulder on the old Highway 91 on Friday and overturned down the side of the embankment west of Preston. Another truck belonging to the same firm was trying to pass the vehicle, and accidentally edged the first driver a little too far off the highway.
100 Years Ago, April, 1923
The Preston Rotary Club welcomed officials from the Pocatello Rotary Club in March when they received their charter for the Preston Club. They were sponsored by the Pocatello Rotary Club.
One of the first problems confronting a person not familiar with irrigation farming is the stories he hears of the phenomenal yields of various crops. To the humble farmer these stories are so far beyond anything in the shape of crop yields with which he is familiar that he at once instinctively considers them pure fabrication. But these yields are not only true they are based on scientific facts and conditions with which the humble farmer is not familiar. In the matter of soil — the soil of arid Idaho, of which Franklin County is a part, is mostly a lava ash which is rich in all the chemical elements necessary to plant growth except nitrogen. The necessary nitrogen is placed in our soil by growing alfalfa which is the best known plant for extracting nitrogen from the air and planting it in the soil.
The reason we have a coal situation every winter is because nobody cares anything about it in the summer.
