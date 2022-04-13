Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 years Ago, April 9, 1997
Objects that gathered dust for years, but were too valuable in a sentimental sense to be thrown out have finally found a place of distinction for the Wendell and Wavel Smith family. Wavel has turned two unused granaries into a pair of family museums. In them are family treasures: snowshoes, saddles, kitchenware, rugs, bottles and a trove of other items used either by Wendell and Wavel or their parents.
The Preston Chamber of Commerce wants new residents to know they’re welcome. To show them, Linda Hansen of Hair Affair is putting together welcome baskets with gifts and coupons from local businesses. Hansen is looking for representatives of different communities within the county to help her with the Welcome Wagon.
West Side High School band students Shelly Henderson, Derek Gunderson and Lisa Page each received superior ratings during the district solo music festival in March.
Most everyone experiences depression or bad moods at some time in their life, so we asked readers “When you are depressed or out of sorts, what do you do to feel better?” Responses: I talk to my friends, and talk it out.; I listen to music and clean house.; I eat, eat, eat, pure and simple.; I usually read a Louis L’Mour book.; I wear bright colors. You can tell what kind of mood I am in by the colors I wear.
A teenager who learns polite language and has good manners with adults has a huge leg up in the world of job hunting and favorable impressions. They also have the basis for having good friendships, marriages and pleasant relationships in the workplace. Miss Manners can’t rescue civilization all by herself. She needs some mannerly people to join her cause. It is the polite thing to do.
50 Years Ago, April 13, 1972
Mike Adams, manager of Radio KPST, received a challenge on his “Public Forum” show as a result of recent statement made on the subject of an ambulance for Franklin county. He has repeatedly stated that a drive should be made for donations to purchase such a vehicle. Howard Almond, manager of Jorgensen’s Magnaox, called Adams during his talk show and informed him that his remarks should be backed up by action, since he held such a powerful position of public influence through the radio media...Adams is now working to raise $1,000 for the Ambulance fund.
George Wilcox looked over the new Buick 455 and 1900 cc Opel engines given by Buick Motor Division through Palmer Motor in Preston. The motors, worth approximately $1500, retail, were received through assistance from Mel Hollingsworth, service manager of Palmer’s.
Parents and school personnel honored Preston High’s wrestlers at a recent banquet. Cited for their outstanding performances which resulted in their going into state competition were Wayne Auger, Kent Davis, Mike Vroman and Greg Hollingsworth.
Thelma D. Allred is a secretary-office clerk who puts her family first and foremost in her busy life. She has worked for Farmers Home Administration’s office in Preston for the past ten and a half years. She and her husband, Jack D. have assisted in all LDS church dance festivals in Salt Lake City for the past 12 years.
Three county men graduated recently from Idaho Non-commissioned Officers School in Boise. The three, Stephen B. Moser, Robert P. Smith and William W. Choules, are members of the National Guard in Preston, assigned to Howitzer Battery, 2nd Squadron, 116th Armored Cavalry.
75 Years Ago, April 17, 1947
Vying for county honors in the local marble tournament, sponsored by the Preston Veterans of Foreign Wars were winners of various grade schools in Franklin county. Valuable prizes were donated by Preston merchants to 12 top-place winners at the local contest, with Richard Hobbs, nine year-old youngster of Preston, being selected as the county’s delegate to the district tournament in Pocatello. Other winners were Ralph Hall, Varge Rasmussen, Melvin Griffeth, Garth Bodily, Donald Andra, Leslie Thompson, Wilford Meek, Bud Keller, Larry Orr and Douglas Dockstader.
A change in management was made this week at the former Dale’s Ice Cream parlor, corner of State and Oneida streets. Vaughan Greaves, prominent member of Preston’s group of young businessmen will be in charge of the confectionery and announces that a new name is desired for the business. He asks that suggestions for a name be made by the public, either by mail or by dropping the names in the suggestion box placed near the door in the store. The person submitting the name chosen for the store will receive a cash award of $5 and a large jar of fruit-centered candies.
100 Years Ago, April 12, 1922
The two parties who without my consent helped themselves to hay by E. P. Moser’s home, Saturday afternoon, April 1st had better make preparation for settlement at once or the Sheriff will be asked to visit you at your expense. I know who you are. — B. Winward
Woodmen of the World are bringing into Preston something new to the City. They will pull off on April 14th, a circus dance which will be an entertainment which will not soon be forgotten. The Woodmen will have with them that evening the National Band of Siam, and will also have about a dozen clowns that are well known throughout this Intermountain district. The big feature of the evening will be dancing and circus entertainment. Everybody is cordially invited.
A new Dress-up season is here, Spring --1922. Many men less proficient in the art of shopping than women, fret and worry a great deal over selection of clothes. We think we have helped eliminate this in the spring suits which await your selection here. Gray, Brown, Navy--Three special groups — $20, $25, $35. — Eagle Clothing Co. J. S. Marrom Mgr