Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 15, 1998
A demonstration of back-up recording equipment for the 911 system Franklin County is setting up, brought Franklin County Commissioners up-to-date on the system’s progress. A Dictaphone representative demonstrated how his equipment can record 320 channel hours on a small cartridge while it simultaneously records 911 calls on a hard-drive.
Becky Child, the 1997 reigning Franklin County Junior Miss, will relinquish that title as the 1998 Junior Miss is named during the annual Junior Miss program. Becky, the daughter of Robert and Karen, said it has been a fun year. Once she has turned the crown over to the new Junior Miss, Becky will continue with her education, entering Ricks College to study music and elementary education.
Excessive spring runoff has filled Treasureton Reservoir past capacity and water has been flowing over a flood-control spillway into Battle Creek, immediately below the impoundment, for several days.
Dr. Lynn P. Eskelson of Preston, has been named a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice, the certifying entity of the family practice specialty. Family physicians are trained to care for the whole person, treating a majority of all medical problems people might have and referring them to other specialists as necessary.
Principal Al Koch gets excited when he talks about Preston High School’s web site...The two students primarily responsible for all of this web site development are Chelsie Egbert and Andy Hansen. The title page of Preston High School was created by students to be user friendly.
Wavel Smith said a new map of old Riverdale is the brain child of one of her husband’s sleepless nights. Wendell Smith disagrees. Rather, it is the answer to the requests of countless people wanting to know where so and so used to live and where some of the pioneers of Riverdale settled.
50 Years Ago, April 19, 1973
A number of varied Franklin County residents took part in special areas of the county-wide clean-up campaign, when downtown Preston merchants staged an early morning clean-up from 5 a. m. to 7 a. m. in which many merchants, teachers and residents turned out to spruce up the downtown area and public grounds. The East School District declared ‘ecology day’ Monday, and Jefferson Middle School and high school students were dismissed from classes for the day to clean up the school grounds.
Eleven county beauties have entered competition for the title of Miss Franklin County in this year’s contest. They are Ruth Hart, Karen Owen, Cydne Hansen, Jane Taylor, Michelle Herd, Vickie Rae Panter, Vickie Lee Coburn, ReNae Bennett, Marjene Bingham, Rozanne Fonnesbeck, and Debra Wood.
Larry Hodges of Preston was seriously injured while snowmobiling on Sherman Peak near Montpelier. He had attempted to climb a slope and had to turn his machine just before reaching the top. A larger machine driven by Kevin Kunz of Montpelier came over the crest and hit Hodges’ machine.
Thousands of ducks who stopped over on the Lynn Larsen farm in Fairview, flew off for a moment when roused by a shout. The field was covered with ducks for several days when they settled down on the water-covered ground.
Joe Stone, operator of the Franklin County sanitary landfill, received commendation from the State Department of Environmental Health for his performance on the job.
75 Years Ago, April 22, 1948
Jadwiga Waszynska Merrill, formerly of Warsaw, Poland, who now resides in Preston with her husband of about three months, Sam M. Merrill, is a professional dancer who studied under famous European dancing teachers and has now decided to become a local teacher of dancing, she announced this week. She met him in Warsaw in 1944. He was then employed to transport livestock for breeding purposes to European countries and while on shore leave met and fell in love with the Polish girl.
A fire, starting in the kitchen, completely destroyed the home of Marinus W. Hansen, Mink Creek. Mr. Hansen was awakened by the smoke and the crackling of the flames, and, with his family, he ran for safety. There was not time to save the furnishings or building. Cause of the fire has not been determined.
Phil Callister, 16, of Dayton is in serious condition in a Salt Lake City hospital as a result of a tragic farm accident. The boy was harrowing on his father’s land when he became enmeshed in some part of the tractor’s top. His cries brought help from the house and he was rushed to the city by his father. Doctors determined that the skull framework had been crushed into the brain, and an operation was performed immediately.
100 Years Ago, April 1923
I feel highly flattered at being numbered among the prominent Republicans of Idaho to whom you sent your invitation, but hardly complimented by being invited to join your Idaho League of Borah voters. I hasten to decline the doubtful honor of being included in your number. I am one of those who believe that the gentleman to whom you refer as Idaho’s “distinguished Senator” should become Idaho’s “extinguished Senator.” Faithfully your, P. J. Evans
The light rainfalls of the country of Idaho are such through the centuries past there has been but little leaching of the chemical elements of the soil, as is done in the rain belt every time it rains enough to cause a run-off of surface water. Our soils are not only naturally rich in these chemical elements but those elements have been preserved throughout the centuries past and wait only the magic touch of water in the hands of skillful irrigators to put them in shape to produce the phenomenal crops of the irrigated section.
The battle of Einstein is raging on all fronts more fiercely than ever. Captain Thomas Jefferson Jackson, U. S. Navy astronomer, issued a statement denouncing Dr. Einstein as an impostor and plagiarist.
