Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 16, 1997
Becky Child, Preston, daughter of Robert and Karen Child, was named the 1997 Junior Miss, as 15 young girls vied for the title during the 17th annual scholarship program. Named as first runner-up was Autumn Porter, daughter of Terry and Arlene Porter. Mary Jones of West Side High School, daughter of Joe and Bonnie Jones, was second runner-up. Third runner-up was Kellie Winward, daughter of Thane and Kathy Winward and Nisha Roach, daughter of Andrew and Karen Roach of Franklin, was fourth runner-up.
Thanks to the efforts of city crews, firemen and youth in the juvenile corrections program, businesses along State Street had a brighter outlook Monday. The group gathered Saturday to sweep and wash winter grime away from sidewalks and roads around State Street businesses. With the increase in help the city pledged to back the project for at least another year.
Although he wasn’t really keen on the idea of making log furniture, Shayne Lee-Howell wasn’t going to disappoint his new bride, Lori, so he gave in and made her some log furniture. She loved it, but she wasn’t the only one who did ... Recently they moved their operation from Logan to Preston. Now, Shayne builds both furniture at his shop at home and log home shells on a highway lot in Whitney.
Tom Bowen, son of Clydell and Pam Bowen, was congratulated by Ed Jones of Drag City Raceway in Pocatello, when Tom got the first perfect light for 1997. A perfect light is a five on a scale. The drag racer’s goal is to be as close to five as possible.
50 Years Ago, April 20, 1972
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department purchased an army surplus ambulance van, with its double steel walls, for housing the police repeater for new high-band radio equipment that has been installed in all county and state police cars. The van will be installed on the mountain where the TV translator is located.
Leo Geddes has been manager of Preston’s Motor Mercantile for 12 years, after spending some time as parts man at the same store and new car dealership. He was born in Banida and is one of a pair of identical twins. He is frequently mistaken for his brother, Cleo, and vice-versa.
Law enforcement is everybody’s business — What is Law and Order? I think it could be summed up along these lines ... law and order is an integrity which starts with me, reflects to those around me and helps to influence everyone I contact. -Sheriff Arlando D. Larsen
Juno N. Kjar has been iron working and blacksmithing for 60 years, having learned his trade in Denmark by the time he was 14. He was born at Aalborg, Denmark, Jan 12, 1897, and educated in Randers, Denmark. Mr. Kjar worked in mines at Park City, UT, and railroad shops in Pocatello after arriving in America on Labor Day in 1920 under the sponsorship of H. P. Hansen, of Smithfield.
A registered Holstein cow, on lease to Clair Hatch of Oxford was shot in the left front leg sometime Sunday. The shot injured the cow, caused infection and treatment by a veterinarian and caused loss in milk production.
75 Years Ago, April 24, 1947
Crop prospects throughout Franklin county took a considerable turn for the better with nearly two inches of slow, soaking rainfall improving soil conditions and lifting the spirits of everyone. Though conditions were far from alarming, soil moisture was getting depleted.
Six communities held elections this week for the purpose of selection from among their citizenry, persons to act a trustees on village boards. The communities: Clifton, Franklin, Weston, Dayton, Fairview and Oxford. Preston’s municipal elections chose Ernest Eberhard, Jr. as their mayor by a margin of only 21 votes.
The past few months have been busy ones at the Preston airport for both personnel and students alike. Many local aviation enthusiasts have started pilot training to receive their pilot licenses.
Because of a record perfect attendance at Sunday School for three consecutive years, Clair Kidd was given the privilege of conducting the Preston Third Ward Sunday School. Under the direction of the superintendency he conducted the program which had as participants four other members with a perfect attendance record. They were Nellie Henderson, Garland Kidd, Audrey Fackrell and Nelda Kofoed.
100 Years Ago, April 19, 1922
O. K. Barber Shop — Why pay higher prices than these? Come in and I will treat you right: good service, good work. Haircut, 35c; Shave, 15c; Neck shave, 5c; Shampoo, 35c; Massage, 35c; Hair Singe, 35c; All tonics, 15c; children’s hair cut, under 10 years of age, 25c; One door north of the Royal Shoe Repairing Parlor, Jess Chatterton, Prop.
There have been several meetings held lately in the interest of baseball for Preston and the surrounding towns for this year. At the meeting held to elect officers of the Preston Club, Theo Petterborg was elected President and Business Manager; Melvin Bishop, as Secretary and treasurer; and Ed Ramshaw as Playing manager; with Ira Neeley as League Representative. With these men at the head of the team and with a little financial help from the business men, Preston should have a good brand of ball this year, as there are a number of good players residing here.
Reputable people everywhere, especially in our cities, are at a loss to know how to reduce the crime wave that is engulfing this country. The sea of perplexity in which we find ourselves reminds us of the woman who had a baby tiger for a pet. It was little, and cute, and harmless in its infancy. But in time it grew, and one day it decided that its mistress would make a good meal — and she did.