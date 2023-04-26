Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen
.
25 Years Ago, April 22, 1998
To allow for new growth, the Franklin County Medical Center has hired architect Joseph Linton for construction of a 1,118 square-foot addition to the hospital. The addition will house their new CT scanner that was recently purchased, as well as extending the corridor.
Seventeen-year-old Dani Bowles was chosen as the 1998-99 Franklin County Junior Miss, after competing with 28 other girls from West Side and Preston High Schools.
Matt Durrant, a sixth grade student from Preston Junior High School, competed at the state level of the National Geography Bee in Idaho Falls. Matt was the first student ever from the local school district to place in the state finals during the 10 years that the National Geographic Society has sponsored the national competition. Matt gained fourth place among the 100 students who competed. The contest is open to students through the eighth grade so Matt has two more chances become the state champion.
The Preston Cloggers brought home eight first places and two seconds out of the 10 categories they had entered at the Intermountain Clogging Championships at Ricks College. The teams are under the direction of Kerri Hacking, Angela Dansie, and Autumn Porter.
Sara Smith and Tyson Allen won the American Legion Essay Contest on “What Patriotism Means to Me.” They were given their prizes by Post State VFW Commander Walt Parker, Pocatello, and Vern Rogers, Post Commander of Preston.
Three PHS graduates who have contributed “greatly” to their alma mater over the past decade, were honored following a grand opening of the high school/community computer lab. Richard Shipley, James D. Brown and E. L. “Bud” Elwell cut a ribbon before 36 school officials and invited guests marking the official opening of the center.
50 Years Ago, April 26, 1973
Many of the desks used by both parents and children in Preston during grade school years will be auctioned off when Eastside District will sell all surplus equipment in the Central School building. Such items as refrigerators, file cabinets, larger desks, book shelves, plumbing fixtures, musical instruments and even a TV set will be auctioned off by a professional caller. The District is ridding itself of this extra stock in readiness for dispensing of the property Central School stands on, located at First East and Oneida Streets, adjacent to the Post Office.
Mrs. Gene Anderson, 44, Preston, was released from a Salt Lake hospital after suffering an accidental gun shot wound. Mrs. Anderson was shot in the back when a 30.06 rifle went off upstairs in the Anderson home, went through the floor and hit her.
A large percentage of the water seen spraying through the air over alfalfa, row crops and grain in the Franklin County area may have come from one inconspicuous outlet, located behind a tire recapping shop at 160 South State in Preston. This is the home of Pitcher Irrigation Company where fittings are manufactured for both underground and surface sprinkling systems. Rex Pitcher, owner and manager of this thriving business, set up operations two years ago, after having studied engineering for two years at Utah State.
Preston’s Cleanup Week had Cub Scouts working to get their Wolf Badges and teenagers carrying cans full of trash collected on the high school grounds. Students were dismissed from classes at each school for the cleanup day.
75 Years Ago, April 29, 1948
Hunting dogs, running loose, are doing great damage to Franklin county’s pheasant crop, Albert Moser, president of the Franklin County Fish and Game association said this week.
Crop situation grows alarming as spring delays its arrival. Farmers, more than two weeks behind in their spring work, this week kept their fingers crossed hoping for continued clear, dry weather long enough to get their fields in shape and crops planted. The situation throughout this territory was getting serious with spring continuing to be delayed and planting long overdue.
Itinerant photographers find Preston an easy mark. In the last 60 days, three different itinerant photographers and their crews of coupon salesmen have made Preston their headquarters. These people, who are a disgrace to the legitimate photographer and the profession, have swarmed over the community and even stopped people on the streets, selling their beautiful sample photograph at a ridiculously low price as a leader to get people into their hotel room. After the photographs are taken and people see the proofs, these salesmen use all the high power salesmanship possible to sell additional photographs and even insult their patrons if they do not buy. In some instances they refuse to deliver the colored pictures unless there is an additional order.
Preston High school’s baseball team opened its league season with a 17-4 victory over the Downey High nine, in a game played on the local diamond.
100 Years Ago, April, 1923
A cookie jar containing 18,720 cookies should satisfy the most ravenous appetite. That’s the number of cookies prepared by members of the American Legion Auxiliary of Kansas for disabled veterans in hospitals at Kansas City and Leavenworth. There are 180 units of the Auxiliary in Kansas. Each unit prepares and mails 12 dozen cookies to the hospitals every month. The cookies are sent to the chief dietitian of each hospital and she places them in big jars in the corridors. When the cookie jar is set out, the disables men come from every ward, on crutches, in wheel chairs and with canes rapping the floor, eager to get a hand in the jar. Nurses say the boys reach around the jar until they find the cookies with nuts on them and fruit chopped up on the inside. The old-fashioned flat sugar cookies do not seem to be popular.
Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon announced that income tax payments for March, 1923, now total $463,000,000 — $63,000,000 greater than estimated and $70,000,000 greater than payments last year.
