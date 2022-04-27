Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 23, 1997
Some butter lovers simply have given up their preference for it over margarine to lose weight. Today, they can have their slim figure and eat their butter, too, thanks to local developer, Robert Fackrell, for whipping up a butter that contains 50 percent less fat and 45 percent less calories than regular butter or margarine. It doesn’t even have all the gelatins, chemical additives, margarine, gums or fillers that are in other low-fat butters. Fackrell, CEO at Creamery Hollow, USA, has been working on this project for four and a half years.
As half-day Kindergarten nears reality in the Preston District, several parents are realizing that the schedule is putting a kink in their lifestyle. “It is not as convenient for parents,” said superintendent Ted Taylor. “It is harder to find a baby-sitter for a half-day, every day instead of a whole day every other day.”
Whether or not there is flooding in Franklin County later this spring depends on weather during the next 30 days. This past winter’s tremendous snowpack has created a potential for flooding, especially along Cub River.
Jodi Cox, daughter of David and Marsha Cox, Preston, designed and made a unique dress and tuxedo she and her date, Mike Holt, wore to Unity Ball at Preston High School. They are made from rolls of duct tape. Jodi said she used five and a half rolls of tape and it took one week to make her dress and two weeks to make the tux.
The lab at Franklin County Medical Center was open to the public to celebrate National Laboratory Week. A tour of the lab, with a discussion of its functions was offered, and a special treat given to visitors. Bryan Shuman, lab manager, said the facility serves 80 physicians, ranging from Pocatello to Salt Lake City.
50 Years Ago, April 27, 1972
E. Wayne Elwell has been a member of the Skaggs Company since he was old enough (12 to be exact) to carry out groceries for the O.P. Skaggs store in Preston for Sturton Smedley. Wednesday, April 12, 18 years later, Elwell opened the first store of his own, the Skaggs Drug Center, at North Platte, NE, as the firm’s general manager.
Jill Baird, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Baird of Mink Creek, was selected Miss Franklin County at the annual pageant. Her first alternate is ReNea Rawlings, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martell Rawlings of Fairview, and second alternate is Danielle Olsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Monte Olsen of Franklin. Miss Congeniality was selected by the contestants in secret balloting, and the girls selected Vickie Lee Coburn.
Preston Lions have set April 29 as White Cane Day in Preston. Lions club members will be selling miniature white canes to raise funds for the Idaho-Oregon Sight Foundation.
A Huey H-model National Guard helicopter landed at the Preston High football field to bring personnel from the 2nd Squadron, 116th Armored Cavalry at Boise. The ‘copter and staff visited numerous schools in the state on a public relations tour. After Preston, they went on to West Side, American Falls, Snake River and Blackfoot.
75 Years Ago, May 1, 1947
Mrs. Katie Chatterton of Preston will be honored at the Centennial festival in July as one of the early surviving pioneers. Mrs. Chatterton, 81, arrived in Salt Lake City in 1866. Ruth Clegg Crockett, age 89, will be a guest of honor at the festival. She arrived in Salt Lake City 1860. Mrs. Margaret Lemmon of Weston is a pioneer who will be honored at the festival planned in Preston. Mrs. Lemmon, 85, came to Salt Lake City in 1864.
The recently consolidated school district, known as Common Joint School District, No. 61, has voted to make Franklin County its home county, said Mark Hart, county superintendent of schools. The school district lies partly in Franklin and partly in Bannock counties with the school located at Thatcher. The Thatcher district, it will be recalled, voted last year to become a part of Franklin county, thus changing the status of the district.
Cliff B. Davis, son of Mrs. Emma Davis, Franklin county treasurer, set a new world’s record for consecutive loops in an airplane when he twisted his ship over and over a total of 212 times to better a record of 130 loops set in 1930. Davis performed his feat at Oakland, CA, where he is now employed as a supervisor of pilot testing at an air field. His 212 loops exceeded the former record set by the well-known flyer, Tex Rankins.
100 Years Ago, April 26, 1922
President Charles R. Frazier of the Idaho Technical Institute of Pocatello, will speak at the Fourth Ward Meetinghouse on the subject “Idaho’s Challenge to Her Youth.” President Frazier is an eloquent and forceful speaker. This will give the people of Preston an opportunity to hear and get acquainted with one of Idaho’s leading scholars, and hear a timely discourse.
A noted preacher says our American women are so bad they will cause the destruction of this country within fifty years. We thank the reverend gentleman for postponing our exit for fifty years. Our eyes are still good and we can take in a lot of sights in that length of time. It may be true, as he says, that the women of today are bad — at least some of them are. . .We are not throwing any stones at the fair sex — not even at the flappers. They may be bad — we don’t know — but we like ‘em all, even in their badness. We’ll continue to take ‘em as they come, and crowd in as many of those fifty years as we can.