25 Years Ago, April 1, 1998
Tammi and Don Dilworth are the proud parents of the first annual Ag Baby, sponsored by the Franklin County Farm Bureau. Little Cossette will receive items such as baby bottles, receiving blankets, baby food and diapers, while her parents will receive grocery items.
Zelma Gunter turns 99 years old today, and she’s still challenging anyone who cares to visit her to a game of checkers. Zelma said she learned the game as a youngster on her father’s farm in Georgia, near the city of Millageville, from a “slave” named John Palmer.
The Preston sixth grade Super League Basketball Team earned an invitation to the National Amateur Athletic Union Tournament in Greensboro, N C, by winning the State AAU tournament held in Boise in February with a 5-0 record. Over the past two seasons they have a combined record of 43-2. Their coaches are Kip Rawlings and Clayton Moser.
The recent Jonesboro, AK, shooting by two young boys, where five people died, has brought a controversy over whether or not they should be tried as adults. We went to the high schools to get reactions: They should be tried as adults. Everyone knows it’s wrong to kill someone. They should get the same punishment as if they were legally adults.; They should be tried as juveniles. I don’t think they knew what they were doing. They also need a lot of psychological help.; They should be tried according to the crime. Anytime you take a life, especially if it is premeditated, you have to be able to pay the ultimate price for that crime.
50 Years Ago, April 5, 1973
Snow courses measured show that water content at the higher elevations continue below normal while lower courses are well above normal for this time of year. Overall water for April 1 is 108 percent of normal as reported by Glade Moser, Soil Conservation Service, and Don Ward, Forest Service.
A new industry has come into the Preston area with the opening of Valley Lumber Co., located in the old sugar factory south of Preston. The sawmill is owned and operated by brothers, Max and Ron Swenson, natives of Preston, and Lee Alt, originally from Minnesota, who now lives in Hyrum.
Floyd Bennett, sponsor of the Bennett Cup vocal competition each year, congratulates this years winners. First place winner in the girl’s division was Beverly Carlson, and runner-up, Ruth Hart. Boy’s winner was Frank Casperson, with runner up Scott Herd.
The “Hometown Album,” a pictorial history of many people of the Franklin county area, is now off the press, after two and one-half years of serious work by its author, Newell Hart and his family. The volume contains photographs dating from 1940 and backwards in time which the author has collected for more than thirty years. Of the book, Hart states that he has not attempted to compile a genealogical or chronological completeness, but rather has “striven for the character and feel of an era.” The photos date back to the days when the main street of Preston was a muddy mire in winter and spring and a miniature dust bowl in summer; the days of vacant lots and huge Lombardy poplars in the center of town.
A 1968 model sedan was totally demolished when the owner, Kelly Kidd, lost control on Riverdale dugway road three miles north of Preston at about 10:30 p.m. The youth was slightly injured, and was cited for driving at a speed greater than reasonable and prudent.
75 Years Ago, April 8, 1948
Contracts have been signed for rodeo and carnival attractions and plans are now under way for the combined “Famous Preston Night Rodeo” and horse show, which will be held together this year for the first time on Aug 5, 6, 7. The Monte Young carnival will be here again. The rodeo committee has
signed a contract with R. A. Richter of Bozeman, MT, to furnish rodeo stock. The contract was signed by Merlin Whittle, chairman of the committee.
Completely destroyed by fire was the six-room home of Mr. and Mrs. Wilford Stokes, near Franklin. Damage is estimated at $8,000 to $10,000 by the family. The fire was discovered by a son, Joseph as he was doing evening chores. Flames started on the side of the house where the electric wires entered. All furnishings and clothing in the home were totally destroyed. Workers concentrated on saving the garage building especially, because of the fuel oil storage tanks underneath. A benefit dance for the Stokes families will be given in the recreation hall of the church at Franklin.
State Inspection--Has your car or truck been inspected to comply with state traffic laws? If not come in and avoid the rush. No charge for inspections, authorized inspection station No. 283 — Your Chevrolet dealer for 31 Years --Petterborg Chevrolet Co.
100 Years Ago, April, 1923
The voice of the American Legion is being heard over the radio by members of the organization throughout the county. Almost daily some officer of the Legion talks to the wide spread membership of the veterans’ association using the wireless telephone as the means of dissemination. This is made possible by the installing of hundreds of receiving sets in the homes of local Legion posts throughout the country. In practice every post may be found some ex-serviceman who worked with the wireless telephone through the days of the war, or who has become an ardent fan since the broadcasting of regular programs came into vogue.
We may shortly see a giant dirigible coursing thorough the sky, with a dozen small fighting planes suspended from it ready to fly off at a moment’s notice. There is a limitation on the number and tonnage of ship airplane carriers but no such restriction was placed on airship carriers—at that time scarcely thought of as practicable.
