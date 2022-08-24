Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 20, 1997
Area farmers are just starting this year’s wheat harvest and most are reporting better than average yields so far. “We are just getting into the harvest right now. I expect the big push to start mid-week this week,” said Lee Balls, manager of Weston Grain Growers. “We’ve been delayed two or three weeks because of rainy weather.”
Kenneth Hollingsworth wasn’t even going to enter the arm wrestling contest held at the Franklin County Fair. Some badgering between the city employees and Hansen Glass employees, plus encouragement from his buddies Phil Barker and Scott Panter helped him decide to enter. Hollingsworth won. He won everything. Hollingsworth said he’d never competed like that before except in Franklin with Panter a few years ago.
Jordan Kerr and Kip Smedley spent two days teaching their teachers computer basics during a teacher’s conference. Both are part of the Technical Support Technician program at Preston High School. The program is made up of students who excel at computer technology and are called on to help fix problems within the district.
The first annual Quartet Competition held at the Fair drew a large crowd as the Jam Sessions won first place taking home a group prize of $200. Glenda Sessions, Lynn Ballif, Marsha Noyes and Jeannie Crockett sang, “New York, New York.”
In a day and age when juvenile delinquency is growing and society teaches us to be more self centered, the county Juvenile System is getting youth to give something back to society. Under Helen Harris, a group of about 50 youth have spent a lot of time on a donated piece of land at about 150 W. 100 S. Preston. They have done all the gardening tasks, all for the purpose of giving it all to local senior citizens.
50 Years Ago, August 24, 1972
John W. Palmer has been named principal of the Jefferson Middle School and will replace Angus Condie, who retired at the end of last school term. Mr. Palmer comes to Jefferson from Whitney, where he was principal for the past three years. He has taught in the Eastside School District since 1963.
New business, Henry’s Auto Repair, has opened in Preston under the ownership of a former Preston man, Henry (Greg) Egbert. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry D. Egbert, also live here. He had an auto repair shop in Logan for three years before returning home.
One of the stabilizers in the Chamber of Commerce is Rulon Dunn, who has been the secretary for the past 16 years. He has been active in civic organizations ever since he moved here 34 years ago. He has been the owner and operator of the Rulon Dunn Insurance agency since 1945.
A tiny calf was born in the stalls at the Franklin County Fair before the cow was shown that afternoon. If an award had been given for the youngest entrant, this animal would have gotten it. The cow belongs to Kerry Ward.
Miss Franklin County, Jill Baird, has been named first runner up to Miss Idaho, due to the marriage of Miss Idaho Falls, Christine Haymond. Miss Baird will leave by plane for Hoolsten, IL, the sweet corn capital of the world, to compete in the national sweetheart pageant.
75 Years Ago, August 28, 1947
Many persons awakened by the roar of an airplane engine flying low over Preston were concerned over the safety of the pilot for a time until the plane was brought down safely in a stubble field on the Oliver Choules’ ranch south of Preston. Frank Householder, pilot of the plane, circled the town several times before attracting help from the ground.
Coach Bob Bunker has been putting 45 grid hopefuls through strenuous daily drills the past week in preparation for three tough games beginning with a tilt at North Cache in Sept. 5. Schools from Utah and Idaho began pre-season drills in August for the first time in several years, making way for a longer football season this year. Bunker will have two clever, hard-fighting backfield men in Kelly Bowles and Reed Merrill, co-captains, around which to build a team.
A state-county project for “chipping” of approximately five miles of old highway 91 between Whitney and Franklin was completed. The road was smoothed out and a coating of oil and rock chips was added.
100 Years Ago, August 23, 1922
Dairymen of the county decided somewhat definitely to try to introduce into the county this fall additional dairy cows. The dairymen were asked to report on the situation in their respective communities at a meeting held in Weston.
There are but few vacancies in the schools of Franklin county at this time, efficient instructors having been signed up for nearly all our districts. A majority of the teachers are Franklin county boys and girls who promise to give the best of service. Many of them are teachers of previous experience, while a few are just entering upon the threshold of the profession.
Some great discoveries are due to accidents. It is said that the discovery of making glass was purely accidental. A cargo of natron was being conveyed by Phoenician sailors from Egypt to Syria. The ship was wrecked on a sandy beach near Mt. Carmel, and a fire being laid, the elements were fused and the discovery of glass was the result. . . Lamb tells us in his “Dissertation on Roast Pig” that the discovery of the art of cooking was due to the accidental burning of the swineherd’s cottage with its litter of pigs. There you have it. Two of man’s greatest blessings were due to accidents. Today we know how glass is made and different uses for it; and that cooked foods is far superior to the raw foods of our ancestors. — Peter Marakas Café.