Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 6, 1997
Just because the big rodeo is history doesn’t mean summer is over — not by any stretch of the imagination! Among upcoming events is the first-ever Food & Jazz Fest planned in Preston City Park, near the playground, says event chairman Bart Wilcox. In addition to the music, Subway Sandwiches, Main Street Grill, Denim Diner, and Big J’s Pizza Villa will be offering their fare on the green.
It has been a gift to the city of Preston from the Hart family for over 25 years and a favorite of many during the rodeo weekend each year. The Hometown Reunion, held at the Benson Park, draws not only the older crowd but many of the younger set as well. This year was no exception as nearly 200 gathered to listen to music from the Salt City Good Tyme Jazz Band. Quint, Reed and Bret Hart enjoy entertaining family and friends but Quint said it gets harder and harder to find good musicians, and they change from time to time.
If we had the inclination to do so, we could go back into the files and count the number of editorials that have been printed in the Preston Citizen on the parking situation in back of the businesses on the west side of State Street and the Franklin county Courthouse… Most importantly, the parking challenge is at last being worked on. Tige Keller and the County Commissioners should be commended for taking the lead.
50 Years Ago, August 10, 1972
Incumbent Angus Condie and Lloyd Dunn will be Republican candidates for representatives of Legislative District 32 in the general election to be held in November, after winning in the primary election in a rather close contest. Mike Adams led in votes in Franklin county, but the Bear Lake and Caribou tallies upset this standing.
Sergeant Howard Bennett of the National Guard presented the Franklin County Hospital with $800 earned by the Preston unit of guardsmen, who sold tickets to the drawing of a colored TV, won by Walt Ross, an eight-track player, won by Keith Christensen and a clock-radio, won by Lloyd Sparrow.
Athletes at West Side High School will have a most-up-to-date locker room this coming year after the installation of 30 box-type lockers with hinged lids that offer sitting space when closed. Bill Porter put finishing touches of paint on the storage units. He and his helpers built the lockers, then went on to put a new floor in one of the classrooms at Weston Elementary.
Horse-pulling Champions, the heavy weight champions for last year, Dan and Jake, will appear in the show to be held in Preston rodeo arena, topping off the annual Franklin County Fair. This team of horses, owned by Doug Wright of Franklin, took first place in 1971 at Richmond, Marsh Valley, Franklin County, Eastern Idaho State Fair, Utah State Fair and Golden Spike shows.
75 Years Ago, August 14, 1947
Some of the best high school football players in Idaho during the 1946 season will clash tomorrow in an all-star game at Boise, and among them will be Blaine Olsen of Banida, who played a bang-up game at center last fall for the Preston Indians. Olsen, who graduated last spring, will be the only local player to take part in this contest. He was recommended by Coach Bob Bunker.
Foundation work at the site of the new Catholic church has been completed, announced the Rev. R. J. Kunkel. Carpenters are now engaged in erecting the main structure. The new church, when completed, will be established as the parish church for Preston and surrounding small towns, and will be known as St. Peter’s church. Reverend Kunkel, who has been in the Preston area for a year, will be
placed in charge of the territory serviced by the new church and will make his headquarters here in the new parish house near the church.
Elda Carlson and her all-girl choir will present the musical “Evangeline” in the Fourth Ward chapel. The cantata is being given to obtain sufficient funds for new costumes for the singers who donate their services to many public and private gatherings. Soloists for the musicale will be Lyle Shipley, Pearl E. Glenn and Mary Jane Handy. Anna Moore and Constance Davis will play the accompaniment on piano and organ.
Four kinds of fur-bearing animals will get a breather in Idaho next winter. The fish and game department announced this week that there will be no trapping of marten, fox, fisher, or otter.
100 Years Ago, August 9, 1922
All this money spent for roads means increased employment and a growth demand for farm products. It has the advantage of being spent chiefly along the farmer’s own roadway directly into the pockets of thrifty farmers who will supply food, labor, teams, supplies, forage, etc.
Chautauqua--Yes, it’s a good program. Almost before you realize the “big top” will be with us. Make your plans now to buy that Season Ticket and secure for yourself and family all the benefits to be derived from a week within the Chautauqua tent. There’s music. There’s entertainment. And Intellectual Lectures. Adults $2.75; Students $1.50; Childs $1.
In answer to a call for help in the fight against the horde of pioneer crickets by the farmers near Franklin, whose crops have been nearly destroyed by the pests, Mayor Crockett, and President Geo. T. Mitchell of the Commercial Club have formed an organization to control the pests. This organization first was organized about ten days ago and many millions of the crickets have been destroyed by driving them to windrows of straw saturated with gasoline and kerosene and then setting fires to them.