Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 12, 1998
The Cash-Saver building, or Premium Oil service Station, was torn down after having stood at that site for a half century. Premium Oil tore the building down to make way for a new building going up just west of the old one. New gas islands will be placed where the old building was. Changes are being made now while the company upgrades its gas storage tanks.
The Educational Division of the Franklin County Fair is holding it’s annual spelling bee and Idaho trivia competition, in conjunction with the fair said Dr. Jerry Waddoups, principal of Oakwood School. The spelling bee is open to students in fourth grade and under and is under the direction of Wynn Costley.
The Franklin County Farm Bureau will sponsor a first-time variety show replacing the lip sync competition from past fairs. “This is open to everyone that wants to participate and cash awards will be given,” said Maxine Waddoups, Farm Bureau secretary.
Palmers, Inc. announces Tony Hollingsworth as Service Manager. Tony invites you to, “Com in, and say Hi.” For all your tune-up and air conditioning needs call Tony.
The state has promised that Preston will get a caution light for the intersection of First South and State street due to a number of pedestrian-vehicle accidents that have occurred. We asked readers how they felt about the decision to go with a caution light. Responses: Why not put a red light there.; Personally, I haven’t seen caution lights work that well. I don’t think people will even observe a caution light. They need a red light.; I think they need a red light. The caution light might slow down some traffic, but people aren’t used to it, and they won’t slow down.
50 Years Ago, August 16. 1973
The new, enlarged water line from Bergquist Springs to the new one million gallon water storage tank became closer to reality following action by the Preston city council last Thursday.
Five occupants in a four-door sedan escaped serious injury Monday when the 1963 auto they were traveling in ran under a pickup bed two-tenths of a mile south of Franklin. The accident occurred about 1:45 p.m. when the drive shaft of the front axle of a Utah Power & Light equipment truck dropped and fell into two pieces on Highway 91, with one section of the axle in the right lane and the other in the left.
A Logan contractor, along with his son and an engineer from Pepperidge Farms flew up Cub River canyon on what was to be a short Saturday evening outing that ended up with the contractor being killed, and the other two seriously injured. Killed in the wreck of the Cessna 172 was Clyde L. Olson of Logan, seriously injured were Karley Larsen, pilot and Pepperidge Farm engineer, and Richard Olson, the contractor’s son...The flight was to last about an hour. They were reported missing by the FAA a little after midnight and a search started first thing Sunday morning. An aircraft spotted the downed plane. The Franklin county sheriff’s jeep patrol found the wreckage about 11 a.m.
75 Years Ago, August 19, 1948
A new industry in Preston, one that employs as high as 11 people, keeps three trucks on the road and has invested approximately $25,000 in equipment, in this issue is advertising a special offer and asking people of the vicinity to visit and “see equipment of which there is none finer” any place in the U.S. The 7-Up Bottling Co. and Earl’s Quality Beverages is owned and operated by J. Earl Norton and Rulon Dunn. They began to bottle beverages last Jan 2, and now operate in a territory extending from Wellsville to McCammon and east to the Wyoming line.
New superintendent of West Side school district is Reed G. Anderson of Ammon, who succeeds Charles O. Simpson. Mr. Simpson is now superintendent of Oneida county schools. Mr. Anderson has
spent the past five years at Yakima, WA, as supervisor of farm labor and was head of the science department of the Redmond Union high school, Redmond, OR, last year.
The sky-nudging tower was erected this week at the radio station. Civic leaders of Preston fastened the first bolt of the bottom section of 380-foot transmission tower of station KPST. It will go on the air about Labor Day. Throngs of people have been visiting the site of the new radio station.
100 Years Ago, August 1923
Any town or any community that doesn’t pull together doesn’t accomplish results these days. It takes united action to build towns and cities. Oft times individual ideas must give way to the will of the majority. Right at the present time Preston people are moving as a unit and the town is growing faster and properly enhancing more rapidly than ever before. Let’s keep up the good work.
The main line of the Oregon Short Line passes through the west side of the county from north to south, serving the towns of that portion of the county. A branch of this road, leaving the main line at Cache Junction, Utah, terminates at Preston, serving the eastern side of the county. The Bamberger electric line, direct from Salt Lake City and intermediate points, connects Preston directly with the cities of Logan, Brigham, and Ogden, UT.
Jack Dempsey, heavyweight champion of the pugilistic world maintained his title in his bout with Gibbons at the oil city in Montana yesterday. The day was hot, the crowd not large, and the promoters very much discouraged over the rough and tumble they had in a financial way. An early dispatch declared the “fight the biggest fizzle in history,” at the same time saying that less than 7,500 people were in attendance. Dempsey won, but he did not have it all his own way.
