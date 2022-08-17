Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 13, 1997
Bill Craner began growing gladiola flowers because his wife loved them. When they still owned Craner Fields, the Craners planted up to 4,000 gladiola to share with their friends. Craner’s flowers will be in the fair again this year.
A ribbon cutting will officially mark the opening of the new Preston Junior High School. “We extend a special invitation to all Preston School District patrons, past school board members, and retired district employees,” said Superintendent Ted Taylor.
Randy Willie’s eight summer school students meet on a jobsite, not in the classroom and they only meet one hour a week. They get paid for their efforts and they gain marketable skills. It’s not your regular summer school program. It is run by the Idaho Department of Labor Job Services, students work 40 hours a week and are paid. “This program offers a real good opportunity for the kids to find out about the real world of work,” Willie said.
Becky Child, Franklin County’s 1997 Jr. Miss, will travel to Pocatello next week to compete with 37 other young women from around the state for the title of Idaho’s Jr. Miss. Becky said she is “scared but excited” about competing. “I am excited to be able to meet all the girls and learn new things.” She will be performing a piano solo for her talent.
His wife described him as someone who likes to work behind the scenes and prefers the background to the spotlight. However, someone managed to look behind all the lights and found Reid Carlson’s work and all he’s done for Preston High School. Carlson, the athletic director and assistant principal at Preston, was awarded the District Five Distinguished Service Award.
50 Years Ago, August 17, 1972
A new white van has been delivered to Franklin county for use as an ambulance, and plans for outfitting the vehicle were made by the board of commissioners. Some emergency equipment has already been purchased, but more will be ordered.
Fire destroyed a barn on Alton Larsen’s farm in Whitney as well as a milking shed and part of the lounging stalls. The barn contained about 100 tons of first crop hay, some second crop hay and other equipment. Damage is estimated at about $15,000 or more. The fire started when a gas motor on a hay elevator ignited gasoline that had spilled.
Richard A. (Dick) Bowman has been an active Chamber member for many years. He was president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Ogden, before coming to Preston, and was chosen as one of Utah’s three outstanding young men by the Utah Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1963... He is presently vice president of the Preston Chamber of Commerce.
Working with their backpacks still intact, the Preston Fourth Ward Boy Scouts cleared trails along the mountains between Soda Springs and Willow Flat. These fifteen youths put in ten hours each, clearing dead trees and rocks off trails to earn their conservation badges. “Doc” Dean Abrams doctored cases of foot blisters on the 50 mile trek from Eight Mile, near Soda Springs, to Willow Flat, near Franklin. They made the hike in five days. Leaders were Carl Vaterlaus, Don Ward, Bert Lamont, Jess Wheiler and Dean Abrams.
75 Years Ago, August 21, 1947
With hundreds of county students about ready to board buses for transportation to various schools, attention of bus drivers is directed by Ben Meek, chairman of the county board of education to safety provisions of new laws governing the student transportation situation.
New officers were elected when members of the Preston Pilots club held their regular monthly meeting at the Preston airport. They named Dr. Marion E. Bell as new president, with William J. Tanner, Linrose, as vice president. Ted Larson was retained as secretary. The new officers succeed Eldon Tanner as president and Gilbert Cafferty as vice president.
While cleaning the motor on his milking machine, with gasoline, prior to milking his cows, Lawrence Merrill, of Weston and son, Lyman, were severely burned when the machine exploded. The men were taken to the Preston hospital where their burns were dressed. Lawrence was released and returned home. Lyman was more seriously burned and was retained at the hospital.
When something goes wrong with your body, never forget that it is an Individual Body. Your Doctor never does — his examination and diagnosis determines exactly what ingredients You need in Your medicine and what amounts. Only Prescription Medicine is Individualized Medicine. Johnson’s Drug Store takes greatest pride in the prescription laboratory. No expense or labor is spared in keeping their prescription department at its best — to insure our customers the very best in protection of their Health. Johnson’s Drug Store
100 Years Ago, August 16, 1922
Years ago, when Grandmother was a girl, a bath a week was considered sufficient. Saturday night was generally scrub night for the entire family. Today it’s a bath a day. Their bath was the old wooden washtub, not very inviting. Modern plumbing produces convenience that make daily bathing a daily delight as well as safeguarding health.
Though his name did not appear on ballots of the Republican party at the Primary Election, P. M. Condie, our present Prosecuting Attorney, was re-nominated for the position, and at the earnest solicitation of fellow candidates, the county central committee, and numerous other electors of Franklin county, he has decided to permit his name to remain on the ticket.
When work is slack the prudent man makes repairs. Constant repairs are necessary to prevent the natural decay that occurs in all property, and a consequent decrease of value. We have all kinds of lumber and materials for repairs of every nature. It’s a good time to make them. It “Snugs You Up” for the winter and saves time when your energies are more in demand elsewhere. — Anderson & Sons