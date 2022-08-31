Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 27, 1997
January 8, 1914, 11 a. m., it was snowing and Vernon Hansen and E. Call had just sealed a steel box filled with pictures of the students at the Oneida Academy, their administrators and their teachers and a few sites around town, plus some small items from their daily lives. A day later the box was settled into a hole that had been carved into the 4’x4’x24” granite cornerstone on the southwest corner of the new high school the district was building...Eighty-three years later, with some chiseling on the part of David Mitchell, the current district maintenance supervisor, the box was turned over to Jefferson principal John Palmer and the box was opened. The contents were in perfect condition.
Some parents are angry that with the new bus stop schedule, students are having to walk further to catch the bus to school. We asked readers, “What do you think is the longest distance a young child (under 4th grade) should have to walk to catch the bus?” Responses: Not very far, maybe across the street. But no further than a block, as long as you can see them.; I don’t think they should have to walk at all. I don’t even want my tenth grader to walk, the way things are today.; If their moms or siblings are walking with them, maybe two blocks.; I don’t think they should have to cross a street.; Five or six blocks, or even up to a mile, depending on whether it is up a hill or not.
Two adult suspects have been identified in a large disappearance of bicycles in the area. About 20 bikes have been identified as part of the case said Preston Police Chief Scott Shaw. The bikes have mostly been dismantled and reassembled with other bike parts. Serial numbers have been ground off.
50 Years Ago, August 31, 1972
Father Jack Herbert has been appointed by Bishop Sylvester Trienen, the Catholic Bishop of Idaho, as Pastor of Saint Mary’s Parish, Soda Springs, along with its missions, including Preston.
Governor Cecil D. Andrus announced that under legislation passed in 1971, the Idaho minimum wage increased from $1.40 per hour to $1.60 per hour, effective July 1, 1972. This is the first time since the original Idaho Minimum Wage Law was passed in 1955 that it is the same as the Federal minimum wage. Although most workers are covered under the State minimum wage, there are a few exceptions, such as domestic and agricultural workers, bonafide executive, professional, or administrative employees, persons under the age of 16 years working at odd jobs of less than four hours and outside salesmen.
Of course it’s important who’s elected the next president but the most important consideration is not mentioned in the campaign oratory. A President is just a man, but the Supreme Court is the law. In the final weeks of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, 18 cases were decided 5 to 4. The next President will make the decisive appointment (of a new judge). A President is just a man, but the Supreme Court is the Law. And this is still a government of laws. — Paul Harvey.
Coming off a three win, five loss, and one tie season in 1971, Coach Larry Biggs and his coaching staff are pleased with what they see in the 59 seniors, juniors and sophomores out for football this fall. There are 19 seniors on the squad with 12 of them returning lettermen.
75 Years Ago, September 4, 1947
The basic water rate is hiked 50 cents. A three-year program begins to replace the old wood pipe. The city is now in the process of laying 10,000 feet of new water lines, replacing all the old wooden pipe in use and commencing one of the most necessary projects facing the community. Already old lines in two blocks have been replaced.
September Special!! Vacuum Cleaners, Upright with revolving brush, fully guaranteed. $59.50, complete set of attachments for $18.50 – Preston Electric and Furniture Company
Enrollment at Preston city schools was much the same as last year’s figures, according to Supt. Horland Simmons. Over 100 children were enrolled in first grade, Miss Blanche Taggart, Central School principal, reported. A total of 277 pupils is listed in the first three grades, which are included at Central.
The “Little World” series of baseball games played at Franklin brought many sports fans to that town to witness final victory for the Clarkston team. Prizes offered by some towns of the eight teams entered in the tournament went to winners of many individual contests as well as the winning teams.
100 Years Ago, August 30, 1922
A most successful entertainment was the “Mothers’ and Daughters’ Day” of the Oneida Stake Y.L.M.I.A. held in the Preston Opera House. A program was given and a banquet served to eight hundred. It was like the proverbial “loaves and fishes.” It was estimated that about five hundred would be all we might expect, but from actual count more than eight hundred were served.
Instant Relief for Aches and Pains — The application of constant, even heat is very effective in the relief of pan and soreness. The SIMPLEX Electric Heating Pad — is always ready for instant service --replacing the leaky hot water bottle and giving constant, dry heat whenever you wish. Regular priced $10, reduced to $6. Get yours now – they are selling fast at this special bargain price. — Utah Power & Light Company
In investigating the record of Bennie F. Taylor of Crystal Springs, Miss., a World War Veteran who died in 1918, the veterans’ bureau found that Taylor, exclusive of cousins, was closely related to four per cent of the total population of his home town of 1,395 residents. The stepmother and 15 brothers and sisters are each receiving monthly installments of $1.92.