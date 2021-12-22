Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago: December 18, 1996
No “official” cases of the flu have been reported in Franklin County yet, despite a viral outbreak that’s contagious and comes with flu-like symptoms. Both pharmacies in Franklin County and local doctors have been kept busy the past two or three weeks with people complaining of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and aches and pains. Jackie Olson, district health nurse, said she has received no confirmation of the actual flu in Franklin County or southeastern Idaho region.
Sheriff Don Beckstead is urging local motorists to drive with their vehicle headlights on all day Friday to focus attention on the issue of driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.
The Preston Rifle Team, with members from both the high school and the Jefferson, has been earning top awards on both state and national levels since they first began to compete against other teams in 1970. Larry Biggs, who took over the rifle program in 1965, is also the Idaho State Rifle and Pistol Association vice president.
Thanks to the effort of those with an eye on Franklin County’s history, there are many markers placed as constant reminders of noteworthy events in the county’s history – from a visit by explorer John C. Fremont to a plaque recording the settling of Weston.
The Nutcracker was presented in Preston over the weekend at the Worm Creek Opera House to full houses each night. What an asset to the community it was. Director Kimberly Hobbs, Michelle Weaver, Tarell Pitcher, Jennifer Walborn, and Laurie Hemsley brought their talents and those of many others to create a Christmas show that not only Preston can be proud of but the whole county.
50 Years Ago: December 23, 1971
Franklin County Sheriff Arlando Larsen of Preston was elected president of the Intermountain Peace Officers Association… Purpose of the association which includes Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and parts of Nevada and Montana, is primarily to keep member law enforcement agencies informed of known felons who travel within or through these areas.
A $300 fine will be levied on anyone caught snowmobiling on the golf course of Preston Golf and Country club, Dick Johnson, president of the club, has announced. He said it ruins the greens and damages trees and shrubs planted there.
Preston, Grace and Weston were three of the 29 communities and counties in Idaho who have been asked to discontinue dumping solid wastes into dump sites where water pollution could result.
Preston volunteer firemen were called to Franklin shortly after 8:30 a. m. Thursday morning when residents of the Monte Olsen home discovered evidence of a fire in the form of a heavy smoke odor. After searching the entire house and the wiring system nothing suspicious was found. The smoke smell was one of cloth or wood, rather than wiring.
Carl and Don Borup, owners of Carl and Don’s markets in Smithfield and Tremonton, this week announced the purchase of Milo’s AG in Preston. The name of the store will be changed to Carl and Don’s Market.
75 Years Ago: December 27, 1946
Members of the Preston Elks Lodge voted $500 as a Christmas gift to be contributed to the cost of purchasing robes for the Preston High acapella choir. The sum was presented by Exalted Ruler T. R. Bowden at the yule program Christmas evening.
Many persons who have missed articles from their automobiles recently may be able to identify many of them if they call at the office of Sheriff Lee Hansen and glance over the large cache of articles obtained by officers from a group of local juveniles. These many items, along with several wallets, from which the money known to have been in them, is still missing, have involved six Preston boys of minor age in various charges, including a check forgery. There has also been a lot of shoplifting during the holiday season.
Spudnuts — made at Crockett’s Ice Cream store and Spudnut Shop – every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Final judging for the Christmas Home Decorating contest was completed December 20. First prize: $15 in cash presented by the Jaycee’s to Don Ewell. Second prize; $10 in trade: $5 presented by Don’s Dairy and $5 presented by the Golden Rule Store to Milo Hobbs. Third prize: $7 in trade: $3.50 presented by Mel’s Drug Store and $3.50 presented by Premium Oil Co. to Verl Fellows. Fourth prize: $5 in trade at Dales Ice Cream Store, presented to Glen Petterborg.
100 Years Ago: December 21, 1921
Local papers protects the home town merchants. But is the home paper really appreciated – were it not for the local paper’s publicity the town would be dead. An article tells the story of what 2000 citizens of Walden, Orange County, New York, think of the necessity for a protective tariff with an American valuation clause in it. The same principal should inspire every citizen to take his home paper because it is back of a tariff which protects the home industry and the home merchant.
The Christmas Seal Sale is well under way. All committees report that the people generally are responding fine. The committee has so systematically apportioned our quota that only a small amount is asked of each person. The quota for Franklin County is only $400. If we reach that amount we may keep $100 to be spent at home in health work.
In view of the fact that many of the business men are in favor of organizing a Preston Basketball team it has been suggested that a dance be given to obtain money for such an organization. The Opera House management have offered the hall free and Prof. Harmon the services of his orchestra free of charge.