Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 30, 1994
The Preston Community Development Corporation presented a $1,865 check to Wayne Cole for the Franklin County Cannery. Cole was “tickled to death” with the money and said it will be used to whittle down a list of projects that need to be completed at the cannery to keep it in working order.
Two weeks ago, seminary students of West Side School District moved into the first seminary building the area has had. Until then, students had met in the Dayton Ward chapel in what had become “very cramped” quarters over the last few years.
Lowell D. Castleton, a magistrate judge in Preston, has been named winner of the prestigious Donna J. Stone award, given annually by the National Committee to Prevent Child Abuse. Castleton was nominated for the award by the Idaho Network for Children, the state chapter of the NCPCA.
There was a great kids program on State Street and then it came time to break the giant piñatas which had been filled with pingpong balls and oodles of candy. . . Instead of breaking wide open as everyone expected them to do, a small hole was broken in them and candy and balls started coming out in a stream ending up in a pile right below them. The rush was on, as anyone would expect, kids, and parents who pushed kids aside to get at the candy. A rather ugly scene erupted over getting “a handful of candy.”
The Preston Post Office won this year’s annual Bed Race competition in conjunction with the Festival of Lights Celebration. Preston High School student council placed second in the race that featured 13 entrants.
50 Years Ago, December 4, 1969
For the first time in about 35 years, the annual Rotary Christmas Cantata will have a new director, Mrs. James Tasso. She succeeds Mrs. Elda Carlson Burtcher, who has moved from Preston after organizing the cantata 35 years ago. Mrs. Tasso recently moved here from Montpelier.
Voters in the Eastside School District — by a wide margin — approved rezoning of the district into five nearly equal trustee zones... Under the new plan, Winder, Banida, Treasureton and part of Preston will be in one district, Riverdale, Mink Creek and part of Preston in the second, Preston in the third, Fairview and part of Preston in a fourth district and Franklin and Whitney and part of Fifth ward in a fifth district. Each district will have about 1,100 persons living in them.
With faster and faster planes using up more and more sky per second, we’d be bumping fenders on the skyways every day except that somehow the Good Lord managed to cram so much space into three dimensions. But that space is getting used up fast... Meanwhile, air travel is expected to double by 1975 and triple by 1980! — Paul Harvey
Holiday Sale — Make every wash day a Holiday with a new Hotpoint Washer and Dryer — Both for only $298 — U & I Furniture Co.
75 Years Ago, December 7, 1944
The seriousness of the war was brought more closely to us as the casualty lists of the nation touches more and more families in surrounding communities. Word has been received of the death in action of one soldier, another missing in action and several men have received wounds in various front line actions. PFC Leonard Brostrom, 24, was killed in action on Leyte island of the Philippines. Leonard was a member of the infantry and took part in the invasion of Leyte.
Now that winter has come to Idaho and put a halt in most places to usual fishing methods interest has revived in fishing through the ice. The fish and game department therefore calls attention to regulations governing that sort of fishing. It is lawful to fish through an opening cut or broken in the ice in only those waters open to fishing the year around.
Definite plans for calling up all 2-C men physically fit between ages of 18 and 25 for military service who are so classified in this county are now being formulated following a visit from officers of the state selective service headquarters. The local board will proceed to reclassify these men and 65 of them will be sent to Pocatello this month for physical examination. A similar number will go to Pocatello next month. It is estimated from medical averages that about 40 per cent of these men will not qualify.
100 Years Ago, December 4, 1919
Utah Power Company was tied up by the storm. Manager Owen tells of difficulties under which the company has been laboring. Recent trouble on the light system placed this city in darkness. “Our entire system was effected from Preston, Idaho , to Carbon County, Utah. There was no power at the coal mines at the latter place. At 6:20 p.m., Nov. 26, poles were blown down on our high tension transmission lines, in consequence of high winds that maintained. Preston’s outage was much less than most towns in the valley as the lights were out from 6:30 p.m. to 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 27, and continued in operation until 8:30 p.m. that same day when it was necessary for us to work on the lines in the Preston area in order to give light to towns north of Logan.”
From the column The Kitchen Cabinet — The odoriferous bulb is one of our choice flavored vegetables and a touch of onion in many dishes gives just the appetizing flavor needed. Onion is also wholesome served as a main dish. Recipes follow for Onions with cheese, Cream of Onion Soup, Onion Sandwich, Onion Salad.