Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 17, 1997Holiday decorating contest winners were announced. Kelly’s Conoco won first place in the annual light decorating contest among downtown businesses in Preston. They won $100 cash and a CD player. Gary and Dixie Carlson, were the recipients of the Best Overall Award for the decorations around their house. They received $125 gift certificate at Peterson Drapery and $125 in cash.
Matt Durrant, a sixth-grade student at the Preston Junior High School, was announced the winner of the school’s National Geography Bee. The first test was an oral test, the next one will be a written test. Matt is the son of Russell and Janell Durrant of Whitney.
Rodney and Jeremy Petersen of Clifton decided to make use of their shared mechanical abilities and opened Countryside Farm Repair last spring. The father-son team has been busy ever since. “I was scared I’d have to get a different job in the winter. Usually there’s a lull around hunting time, but we’ve been just swamped,” said the younger Petersen, Jeremy.
The library board has accepted a bid from Ravada Corporation of Park City, Utah, to demolish a building it’s builders said would stand a millennium. The Jefferson School will come down as soon as possible, said Sid Titensor, president of the Library board.
For at least two “big city boys,” life in the rural, small-town atmosphere that makes up the West Side School District is just fine. There are definitely some differences between their home countries and Idaho, note Gonzalo Moreno, who is from Mexico, and Akimitsu Tagucha, who hails from Japan.
New attendance policy at PHS, gives students responsibility, respect. “The policy has not changed the attendance, said high school principal Alfred Koch. What is has done is help students realize that it is their responsibility to come get their education, and not someone else’s.”
50 Years Ago, December 21, 1972The only member of the Preston high school basketball team who can truthfully call himself a “Preston Indian” is John One Feather. John will celebrate his 18th birthday on the eve of the district basketball tournament in February. John who wears number 12, is a guard who handles the ball well, thanks to a pair of quick hands, and makes some of the most “uncanny” shots seen on the hardwood floor in recent years. At present he is with the Indian placement program living with Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn Larsen in Fairview.
Jack Anderson, Preston’s photographer, was born in Rexburg and attended Rexburg schools. He and is wife, Eva, have two boys and one girl. One of the boys, Gene, works with him in the photo studio and on the photo circuit taking school pictures and others that have become quite a business for them.
The Desert News Press originally scheduled November 20, 1972, as publication date for our photo history of Franklin county( Hometown Album). But they eventually had to change this date when they had a careful look at the voluminous materials, pictures and historical text, we submitted. ….The rescheduled publication date will be given to us shortly and we will keep you informed. We are still accepting orders of this milestone work at $25. Cache Valley Newsletter Publishing Co., Newell Hart, Editor.
75 Years Ago, December 25, 1947Mrs. Lucretia Maughan, Franklin county home demonstration agent, will assume the responsibilities for the organization and direction of home economics 4-H club work as well as with the women of the county, Daniel Roberts, county agent reported. Mrs. Maughan was appointed county home
demonstration agent by the board of regents of the University of Idaho effective February 1, 1947. Until recently the county agent was responsible for the entire club program. This change is sure to be welcomed by women and girls of the county as well as by the county agent.
J. H. Choules of Clifton and A. W. Stevenson of Weston were appointed by the state soil conservation committee as directors and sworn into office this week.
When you are in the right you can afford to keep your temper; when you are in the wrong you can’t afford to lose it.
Workers without jobs and jobs without worker are a community loss! Your Idaho State employment service is maintained to aid both the employer and the employee without charge to either. We are making a special effort to extend this service to everyone and invite you to use it. The Employment Service is as close to you as your telephone.
100 Years Ago, December 20, 1922The pilotless army airplane, equipped with an automatic control device said to be more accurate and dependable than any human pilot, has been developed to a point where it has made successful flights of more than ninety miles, it was announced by the army air service. The results produced after a long series of experiments constituted the “most important post-war development of the many novel ideas of new engines of war.” Of the automatic pilots being experimented with, that which has proved most successful to date can be described as “using a gyroscope for its brains and bellows of pneumatics, similar to those used in player pianos, for its muscles.”
Two years ago Peter Pullos, railroad section foreman of Toledo, O., became worried over financial conditions of banks and withdrew his life’s savings, $1,350, and buried it in an earthen jar. Recently Pullos decided that banks were all right again and dug up the jar. In the bottom of the partly disintegrated receptacle was a mass of bill fragments, chewed by worms until they were past redemption.
The example placed before our people of Franklin county by the Franklin County Sugar Company in spending every dollar possible in the construction of their sugar factory with home people, should be well to follow.
