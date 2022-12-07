Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 3, 1997Warm weather woes are plaguing some Preston merchants as they head into the Christmas holiday selling season which is a “make it or break it” time for many.
El Nino seems to be drying up Franklin county. Irrigation water storage prospects still look good in Franklin County for next year’s growing season despite the winter snowpack being as low as it’s been at this time for many years. There was no snow on the ground at Albert Moser Campground up Cub River Canyon on Dec 1, which illustrates how warm and relatively dry the weather has been the past two months.
Tim and babe(his fiddle) delighted their audience and let the rosin fly at the Bar J Wrangler Concert held in the Preston High Gymnasium. The two fiddled to the accompaniment of the other band members, Scott, Bryan and Bill.
There will be plenty of blooms in Preston, if all of the 1,000 Red Emperor tulip bulbs planted by Delmar Derricott, his wife, Sharon, and two foreign exchange students blossom in the spring. Pedro Adamy and a fellow student, Mariana Pedro, both of Brazil, helped the couple place the bulbs in 87 flower boxes along State Street earlier this fall. Derricott said the bulbs were donated by Edwards Floral, and he would like to thank RaNae Edwards for her help in obtaining the bulbs.
Angela Dansie, daughter of Mike and Joyce P. Dansie, is a senior at West Side High School. She is involved in Business Professionals of America and has competed at Nationals the past two years, placing first in Administration Assistant. She’s on the Dayton Seminary Council, has served as Laurel class president and is Senior class secretary. Through her health occupations class, she is working on becoming a certified nurses aide.
50 Years Ago, December 7, 1972The Preston high school band, numbering more than 60 this year, marched out in their new concert uniforms at the band concert last week. The band booster club is now trying to raise enough money to buy 39 more uniforms to take care of the number expected to be in the band next year.
The long Vietnamese night has not quite ended, but the darkest part is behind us now; daylight is in prospect. We gained nothing from this involvement. Nothing. But those 50,000 lives were not wasted if from the experience we learned something. — Paul Harvey
Glen W. Godfrey, an electrical contractor and co-owner of Godfrey Hardware and Electric, moved to Preston in 1946 from Provo. He graduated from B. Y. High School in Provo and attended BYU. He served in Europe during World War II. . . He assisted with the city recreation development program under three mayors and is a charter member and helped develop the Preston Golf and Country Club.
The Preston American Legion and Auxiliary met in the Legion Hall with Bill Auger, post commander in charge. Also presiding was Mrs. Ned Hutchins, unit president. Mrs. Harold Winn introduced Raymond Poole, the Boys State delegate from Preston High School, and Neil Gailey, the West Side delegate. Two girls from West Side high school, Cindy McKay and Nadine McDermott, and two from Eastside school district, JoAnn Jepsen and Beverley Norton, each gave reports on government and Americanism activities learned at the Girls State session.
75 Years Ago, December 11, 1947Hart Brothers Music company has arranged many special entertainment features for the public during a day-long celebration which will mark completion of an extensive renovation program at the firm’s Preston store. The event also marks the appointment of Hart Brothers Music shop as the home of R.C.A.-Victor radios and records in this locality.
City parking meters which register in violation even though money has been inserted in the meters, will net the owners of parked automobiles or vehicles a ticket from this time on, is the warning given out by Police Chief Durwood Huls. These “sleepers,” as they are called, will no longer be recognized.
Lyle Taylor, classy Dayton middleweight, will receive one of the stiffest tests of his career when he tangles in the six-round main attraction with Norm Bridgewater, a rough and tough boy from Salt Lake City.
Eldest Original Pioneer of Franklin has passed away. Mrs. Sarah Ann Wright Bennett daughter of Maria Brown and William T. Wright died Dec. 10, 1947, at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Roscoe Heaps, of Smithfield, Utah. Mrs. Bennett was born Oct 21, 1856 at Salt Lake City and came with her parents to settle Franklin.
It’s better to be a poor gardener than a poor parent; you can throw out spoiled vegetables, but a spoiled child you have to keep.
100 Years Ago, December 6, 1922The Postmaster informs us that the postage sale for November was $927 or an increase of $200 over November a year ago. A total of $8,300 in money orders were issued during the month just passed. Which all goes to show that Preston is steadily growing.
A couple of homes were burglarized Thanksgiving night, when the home of Mr. Salisbury was entered. The thieves secured silverware, linens and clothing. Then they entered the home of Andrew Moser and obtained valuables and money to the tune of over $100.
Ice skating and roller skating are healthful pastimes and as such they will continue to grow more in popular favor each year. “The interest manifest in these pastimes is more apparent now than at any other season of the year,” said Mr. Neeley, “for ice and roller skates make ideal Christmas presents for the young folk.”
Now that the election is over, the Democrats will quit yelling about the robber tariff and will go ahead and share in the prosperity under its beneficent influences.
