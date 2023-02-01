Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 28, 1998
Hundreds of snowmobile owners and their fans will flock to Franklin County to register for the Preston Pride Hill Climb near Glendale Reservoir. It is scheduled for this weekend.
After years of attempting to find a tenant for Preston’s Industrial Park, city officials gave the green light to the first business that plans to locate there. “It Fitz,” a custom sewing company that makes more than 60 different hunting/camping products and 20 electronic carrying cases, plans to locate in the park in September.
Franklin county Special Needs Group named a new president after 15 years. The group got its formal start, about 18 years ago, when some parents with special needs children beyond high school age wanted education and training for their children that wasn’t available here. Amy Bowman, the group’s president for the last 15 years, said the ability to work and interact with others has been invaluable to her daughter, Shirley, who can’t speak full sentences. The new presidency of the group is Cindy Alder as vice president, Rhonda Phillips as president and Gayle Bouck as secretary.
There were only three students in Joyce Littlewood’s class , but this small classroom, tucked next to the counseling office at Preston High School, was a beehive of activity. The aim is for these youngsters, and several others, to learn as much as possible, Littlewood — a bundles of energy — emphasizes. That includes interaction with the main student body, where possible, along with intensive, one-on-one efforts in their classroom.
The Preston City Council gave permission to Fire Chief Mike Lower to work with a grant -writing expert to pursue a grant for the construction of a new city/county fire station. Lower said no location has been selected for the new station.
50 Years Ago, February 1, 1973
Two Preston men who were believed lost in the hills between Lava Hot Springs and Grace were “rescued” by the Bannock County Search and Rescue squad, not the worse for wear. The two who spent the night in the hills were DeMar Barthlome, 43, and Ralph Keller, 26. Instead of being lost, they had stayed with a snow machine which they were unable to get started. They had built a fire and spent the night, having decided to stay with it until help could be obtained.
The Sweetheart Ball of Oneida Stake will be held Feb. 10 in the Oneida Stake Center. The dance will start at 8:30 p.m. The floorshow will be held at 9:30 p.m. Music will be furnished by the Keith Jensen Orchestra and dress is semi-formal.
President Nixon’s popularity is as great as it is going to be for a while. Daring diplomacy, perfect political strategy and the tides of history carried Richard Nixon to such heights that from up there all directions are down. What is likely to be the President’s place in history? President Nixon would like future historians, looking back on his 26 years in public life, to note his capacity for “growth” and I expect they will. President Nixon is not lovable, he is admirable. He will not be revered, he will be respected. --- Paul Harvey
Kanganark Mushers dog sled club will hold competitive races this weekend in Weston Canyon. This will be the fifth event held at the site where trails have been laid out. Teams are expected from throughout Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, and possibly some from Montana.
Bob Steadman, owner and manager of Steadman Sales and service invites you to the Open house of their new facility. See what’s new during John Deere Day, on February 7. Free prizes, free movies, free refreshments.
75 Years Ago, February 5, 1948
E. A. Crockett, former mayor of Preston and for years chairman of the committee promoting “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” last Saturday was elected president of the Idaho State Rodeo association during the convention held here in Preston.
Heavyweight Dale Panter and middleweight Lyle Taylor, both of Dayton, battled their way into the final round of the Northwest Golden Gloves boxing tournament being held in Twin Falls under the auspices of the American Legion. Both boys won over formidable opponents to enter the finals. Taylor and Panter are shooting for championships that will send them to Chicago for the national Golden Gloves tourney later.
Milo Hobbs, manger for the past 12 years of the American Food Store, announced his resignation from the American Food stores company and his plans to open within the next 60 to 90 days a new drive-in grocery and market in Preston. A new building is now in construction on South State street which will house the drive-in grocery and locker system.
Here is a fact we all should know: “Work is the yeast that raises the dough.”
A hospital patient awoke after an operation and asked his nurse why all the shades in the room were drown. “Well, there was a fire in the alley,” she replied, “and I didn’t want you to wake up and think the operation was a failure.”
Preston’s fire department answered 20 calls to various parts of town during the past year, according to the annual report of C. I. Goff, chief of the volunteer fire department. Eight of these calls were alarms sent in from buildings within the business district with calls coming from two firms twice during the year.
100 Years Ago, January 31, 1923
Last Saturday about noon the fire whistle blew and everyone rushed to the scene of the fire. It was the Joseph Bosworth home, down near the sand ridge south of Preston. Within a few minutes of fighting the fire it was put out. Everything seemed to be calm and still. The family was able to live in part of the house and during the night the fire broke out again and it took all of the house. Leaving nothing but a pile of ashes.
