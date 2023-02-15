Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 11, 1998
Firemen, law enforcement agencies and a hazardous materials unit from Pocatello combed through the ashes of the fire at the old sugar factory, looking for what may have made several firefighters sick while battling the blaze earlier that morning. Although rumors of a methamphetamine lab explosion have been linked to the old sugar factory in Whitney, local officials say they found no evidence of such activity.
A generous $44,000 donation from Richard Shipley, former Preston High student and present CEO for Franklin Quest will bring a dream to life at Preston High and make it available to the community. A multi-media lab complete with 20 Pentium 200 IBM Compatible computers, internet access, digital cameras, projection hardware, scanning equipment and laser printers will be built for the use of students and the community.
Robert C. Geddes, Republican Representative from Preston announced that he will run for re-election in District 32. Geddes will be seeking a twelfth term to the Idaho House of Representatives.
It took Delora Henderson and four other people three hours to clean Elwell Sports Center in Dayton after the game against Malad. Tired of the trashy stadium habits, Henderson collected the trash and set it in the foyer of West Side High with a message that sloppy spectators cost the district a pretty penny. This one tallied up to $100 she said.
When students misbehave on the school bus not only is it distracting for the driver, but it can also cause danger to passengers. Idaho ruling makes it possible for drivers to refuse to let anyone not following the rules to ride. We asked readers, “What can be done to help maintain order on the school bus?” Responses: If they had a person other than the driver riding the bus, it would help to keep order.; After a third warning they should be kicked off. Parents should be notified so they can make arrangements to get the kids to school.; Take them off the bus after one warning. Have the parents take them so school. It should be the parents’ responsibility, not the schools.
50 Years Ago, February 15, 1973
A Mink Creek dairy farmer was named Cache Valley Dairy’s “Dairyman of the Year” during the annual meeting of the valley association. Preston dairyman, Thedford Roper was reelected president of the large co-op and Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hyde of Fairview won a free trip to Las Vegas. Named as dairyman of the year was Raylo. B. Larsen who is milking around 60 head of cows at the present time. According to Roper, the Larsen family is doing one “of the better jobs” in making money with cows.
Clair S. Davis, son of Mr. & Mrs. Lynn M. Davis, Clifton, has been commissioned a second lieutenant upon completion of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Utah State University. Lt. Davis, a member of Sigma Tau, also received his B.S. decree in electrical engineering. He is a 1966 graduate of West Side High school in Dayton.
Preston will be sending to the state wrestling tournament Kent Davis, Greg Hollingsworth, Mike Vroman and Carter Talbot. Davis and Hollingsworth went undefeated until District Wrestling Tournament at Snake River. Coming through the back door to take third place in the tournament were Mike Vroman and Carter Talbot.
Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Butterworth became managers of the Montgomery Ward catalog store. They are residents of Franklin. Mrs. Butterworth worked under the former manager and will manage the store. She is a former bookkeeper and computer operator. The catalog store will have available 100,000 items plus some on display.
75 Years Ago, February 19, 1948
Appointment of Larry Bailey Kerr, outstanding Preston high school senior, as principal from this district to take entrance examinations for admission to the U. S. Naval Academy at Annapolis was announced this week by John Sanborn, congressman from this district. Larry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Kerr of Fairview, merited the appointment as a result of his high marks in a competitive examination given in Pocatello. He was especially strong in mathematics and science studies.
The audience was captivated in the first performance of the colorful high school opera, “The Fortune Teller,” which will be presented to what is expected to be capacity crowds. This opera is one of Victor Herbert’s best, and includes a cast of about 200 persons. The directors were Lyle Shipley, Betty Brunson, Joan Perkins, and Ruthella Evans.
This may be the zipper age but a lot of people are still straight-laced..
Peerless Dairy milk comes from High Test Herds and is processed in a completely modern plant. We buy milk from: Gaylord Larson, Mrs. Arthur Moser, Vern W. Yates and Mrs. Baltzar Peterson, and Ingram Smith. Completely Sanitary! All this milk is produced under sanitary conditions, inspected and approved by the State of Idaho Board of Health. We deliver anywhere in Preston, Six Days Each Week — Peerless, milk and ice cream.
100 Years Ago, February 14, 1923
In a light and jesting way Henry Ford, in an interview at Poughkeepsie, N. Y., a few days ago, read himself out of the Presidential race. Nebulously and indefinitely he stated, “They” wouldn’t have him for president. Just whom Mr. Ford meant by “They,” he did not explain. He left that to the imagination of the nation. But the subject cannot be dismissed in such an easy, off-hand manner. Mr. Ford is a presidential possibility — and a strong one.
Let it be understood that when businessmen of any town get in the habit of sending abroad for purchases the business will languish. Having no confidence in each other how can they expect others to have confidence in them? No, that’s not the way to build a town. Patronize each other, and keep your business at home.
